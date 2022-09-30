Ivonne Montero gives news about the health of her little Antonella

Ivonne Montero shares surprising news about her daughter.

She reveals what’s happening to Antonella’s little heart.

She says that her daughter will not undergo surgery. At the time, Ivonne Montero was accused inside and outside La Casa de los Famosos of allegedly having used little Antonella as a pretext to win the generous prize. Several celebrities came to her defense and this spurred the gorgeous actress to explain some things. Let’s remember that little Antonella is suffering from health problems and that the winner of the famous Telemundo reality show said she was going to use a large part of the money she won to pay for the operation that her little daughter needed. The winner of La Casa de los Famosos 2 surprises her fans with unexpected news The Mexican actress decided to break her silence and tell the whole truth about the treatment that her daughter needs, causing a stir on social media, as she gave unexpected news about little Antonella. The controversial issue about the star of La loba and her little daughter continues to be on everyone’s lips. Recently the winner of La Casa de los Famosos 2, spoke out again about the her beautiful daughter Antonella’s health. She was born with a heart defect. Filed Under: Ivonne Montero health daughter

Ivonne Montero shares news about her daughter The recent news about the 9-year-old girl’s health was revealed by Ivonne Montero on Instagram. In a live broadcast, the beloved actress revealed the her daughter’s latest diagnosis. “We already have the super news… Yesterday they did some studies, an electrocardiogram that was needed and they gave us the news that surgery is not necessary at this time. There are some indicators that are approaching, which was what we feared, but they are going to do another study in November,” said Ivonne Montero. Filed Under: Ivonne Montero health daughter

The Mexican actress reveals that Antonella will not undergo surgery “We are going to see the panorama but Antonella is very, very well, right now she’s with her grandparents, so we are going to start looking at the issue of her little nose to see if these results allow us, since heart surgery is not going to happen, well, to do the one with the little nose… Let’s see if it’s allowed,” added the Mexican actress. She shared a little more about what the doctors told her about Antonella’s health, “Yes, there is a thing, the right ventricle of her little heart has been overworking because precisely that little valve is missing, that prosthesis, then that area has grown more, which is what will determine when the surgery happens,” she continued through her live broadcast on Instagram.

Ivonne reveals her little girl continues without that prosthesis “In children, they explained to me yesterday, it is a matter of delaying it as much as possible because since it is a prosthesis obviously it does not grow according to the body of my baby and well, there will come a time when in her growth the little valve, this prosthesis, will be too small, so in children they try to make it as late as possible so as not to have to keep operating as they grow because these are open-heart surgeries,” she added. She also said that they are still “within the positive range for Antonella to continue without that prosthesis.” The good messages for both of them did not take long to come from her followers, “This was a beautiful surprise.” “Only good vibes.” “Thank God”,“Many blessings for you and your baby.” “How beautiful and congratulations for that great achievement for the little princess.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Ivonne Montero health daughter