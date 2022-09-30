Bizarre: NBC2 reporter protects her microphone with a condom on live broadcast about Hurricane Ian
Reporter protects her microphone with a condom. Karla Galer was broadcasting live about Hurricane Ian. She explained why she did it.
A television reporter in South Florida (USA) caused a stir on social media when she was broadcasting live on Wednesday about the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Viewers were shocked to see she was covering her microphone with a condom to “protect the equipment,” she said.
NBC2 reporter Kyla Galer was in Fort Myers where Ian made landfall on Wednesday, broadcasting live from outside with a condom covering her microphone. Several viewers sent her messages on social media, according to EFE.
NBC2 reporter keeps her microphone dry with a condom during Hurricane Ian
Reporter Kyla Galer was covering the arrival of Hurricane Ian from a parking lot in Fort Myers, in the area where the powerful Category 4 hurricane made landfall, when viewers were reportedly distracted by the clear rubber cover her microphone. They immediately took to social media.
"NBC 2 practicing safe mic reporting during Hurricane Ian," one viewer tweeted. The journalist was quick to respond on Instagram and Facebook to the dozens of questions, according to EFE.
Kyla Galer wasn’t the only reporter using condoms on her mic
“A lot of people ask what’s on my microphone. It is what you think it is, it’s a condom. Helps protect equipment. You can’t get these mics wet. There is a lot of wind and a lot of rain, so we have to do what we have to do and that is put a condom on the microphone,” said the host, according to EFE.
Her colleague Jeff Butera of ABC7, who was also covering the arrival of the hurricane, joined in on Twitter saying: "We practice safe hurricane reporting. Yes, it's a condom. Nothing better to waterproof a microphone. My Waterman Broadcasting colleague @kylagaler has been fielding lots of questions haha. Moment of levity in this nasty storm."
“This is really serious”
Kyla Galer has been covering preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida from Fort Myers, Sarasota and Cape Coral, the area where Ian made landfall on Wednesday after devastating the western region of Cuba.
"This is really serious. If you are under a mandatory evacuation listen to it and do it now!!! Don't wait! We are in continuous coverage to make sure that Southwest Florida is safe," Galer warned on Tuesday before the arrival of the hurricane.