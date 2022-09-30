Reporter protects her microphone with a condom.

Kyla Galer was broadcasting live about Hurricane Ian.

She explained why she did it.

A television reporter in South Florida (USA) caused a stir on social media when she was broadcasting live on Wednesday about the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Viewers were shocked to see she was covering her microphone with a condom to “protect the equipment,” she said.

NBC2 reporter Kyla Galer was in Fort Myers where Ian made landfall on Wednesday, broadcasting live from outside with a condom covering her microphone. Several viewers sent her messages on social media, according to EFE.

"NBC 2 practicing safe mic reporting during Hurricane Ian," one viewer tweeted. The journalist was quick to respond on Instagram and Facebook to the dozens of questions, according to EFE.