Galilea Montijo mourns the death of Ignacio López Tarso
Hoy host Galilea Montijo mourns Ignacio López Tarso. She is devastated. Galilea says goodbye to the actor who died last week.
Legendary Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died on Saturday, March 11 of cardiac arrest. The actor had also been struggling with other illnesses. Many celebrities mourned his death.
Among them was Hoy host Galilea Montijo, who has been through some difficult times and was devastated by the actor’s death. Everyone was moved by what she had to say.
How did the actor die?
The Mexican actor spent his last few days battling pneumonia in the hospital. He also had an intestinal occlusion. Sol de México reports that the actor had a some other complications as well.
Ignacio López Tarso had a series of illnesses which eventually led to his death. The actor died at the age of 98 after a long career in film and television. In his last days, his body no longer responded to treatment.
Galilea says goodbye to Ignacio López Tarso
On Instagram, the Hoy host offered her condolences for the death of the actor from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. She received thousands of comments, as she is not the only star to mourn his death on social media.
Silvia Pinal, Ana Martín and Aracely Arámbula are just some of the actresses who have also expressed their sadness. The legendary actor touched the hearts of many people during his great career. Even the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, paid tribute to him.
Galilea Montijo dedicates sweet words to him
Galilea shared a photo with the legendary actor on Instagram. She has more than 10 million followers, with whom she also shared news of her divorce.
“He’ll be missed,” Montijo wrote along with crying and broken heart emojis. It may have been a difficult blow for the Hoy host since she has been going through a hard time.