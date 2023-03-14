Galilea Montijo mourns the death of Ignacio López Tarso

Hoy host Galilea Montijo mourns Ignacio López Tarso.

She is devastated.

Galilea says goodbye to the actor who died last week.

Legendary Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died on Saturday, March 11 of cardiac arrest. The actor had also been struggling with other illnesses. Many celebrities mourned his death.

Among them was Hoy host Galilea Montijo, who has been through some difficult times and was devastated by the actor’s death. Everyone was moved by what she had to say.

How did the actor die?

The Mexican actor spent his last few days battling pneumonia in the hospital. He also had an intestinal occlusion. Sol de México reports that the actor had a some other complications as well.

Ignacio López Tarso had a series of illnesses which eventually led to his death. The actor died at the age of 98 after a long career in film and television. In his last days, his body no longer responded to treatment.