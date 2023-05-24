Former Menudo member Roy Roselló says José Menéndez sexually abused him.

He also accused manager Edgardo Díaz.

He told this to Telemundo’s ‘Al Rojo Vivo’. Roy Roselló, former member of Menudo, spoke about being a victim of sexual abuse when he was a minor. He accused his manager Edgardo Díaz and music executive José Menéndez, in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo. The singer opened old wounds and revealed what happened to him when he was younger. After the documentary Menéndez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed was released, Roselló decided to tell about the abuse he suffered at the hands of Díaz and Menéndez. Former Menudo member Roy Roselló says that he was abused by José Menéndez and Edgardo Díaz In a special episode of Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo, that came out after the documentary Menéndez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed was released, Roy Roselló revealed the terrible abuse he suffered at the hands of manager Edgardo Díaz and top music executive José Menendez. The singer told Jessica Carrillo that he was raped by his manager and Menéndez as a teen while he was part of the group Menudo. He said that Díaz had raped him even before he joined the group.

Roy Roselló accuses Edgardo Díaz of abuse Roy Roselló said that the group’s manager Edgardo Díaz, had sexually abused him while he was part of the group. However, he also explained that the abuse began before he joined Menudo. He revealed that one person knew what was happening and didn’t stop it. He said that Díaz’s mother knew: «His mother did not do anything. She did not knock on the door (or say): ‘Edgardo, what are you doing?, stop that.’ He did what he wanted. I remember that his mother told him: ‘That little boy will one day ruin your life, Edgardo.'»

He also accused José Menéndez In addition to saying he was abused by Edgardo Díaz, Roselló stated that RCA executive José Menéndez have raped him. Menéndez was murdered by his own children, who also took their mother’s life after they claimed they were raped by their father and that Mary Louise «Kitty» Menéndez never did anything to defend them. Menudo had signed a $30 million contract with RCA. Roselló said, «He looked at me like a predator,» the first time they met. «Those were his eyes, his look, a pedophile’s,» he added.

Roselló recounted the night that Menéndez took advantage of him During the Telemundo special, Roselló explained that Edgardo was very controlling about letting them drink, however, that night Menéndez made sure that he drank the full glass of wine that he offered him, which he believes was drugged. «There I began to get dizzy, I began to see everything cloudy, out of focus. There I felt someone carrying me, and that person was José Menéndez who was carrying me and was taking me to his room to rape me.» He said that he was aware of what was happening, however he was unable to do anything to stop it. «I couldn’t move, I couldn’t react, I don’t know what he put in my drink. There when I got to the room I was completely unconscious but I felt, it was a type of drug in which you cannot move but you feel what they are doing to you.» He finally added, «And it was horrible later when I got to the hotel, I was bleeding and Edgardo didn’t even take me to the doctor because he knew someone was going to find out.»