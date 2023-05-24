La Raza Fest Atlanta 2023 featured numerous bands.

MundoNOW was present at the incredible celebration.

Thousands of people attended.

More than 40,000 people gathered in the Gwinnett Place Mall parking lot to enjoy an authentic Mexican party at La Raza Fest Atlanta 2023. Organized by La Raza 102.3/107.1 FM and La Mega 96.5, this event stood out for the participation of renowned groups who delighted everyone there with their music.

MundoNow was also present, providing the audience with numerous surprises and the opportunity to participate in an exciting contest.

La Raza Fest Atlanta 2023 featured numerous bands

The main stage became the epicenter of the celebration, where the crowd was able to enjoy the performances of outstanding musical groups.

From the vibrant rhythm of La Zona X to the talent of Los Guapangueros Diferentes, Boyz of Cumbia, Javier Ríos Jr. and La Gran Herencia, Tapy Quintero and Senda Norteña, each artist performed on the grand central stage, sharing their music with the enthusiastic audience.