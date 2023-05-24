‘Rome’ and ‘Thor’ actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58
Hollywood is in mourning after it was confirmed that renowned and award-winning actor Ray Stevenson has died at 58 years of age.
The actor had a long history in movies, particularly playing warriors. He appeared in Thor and the recent Oscar-winning film RRR.
Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villainous British governor in RRR, an Asgardian warrior in the Thor movies and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s Rome, has died. He was 58 years old.
Stevenson’s representatives told The Associated Press that he died on Sunday but had no further details to share Monday. The actor’s cause of death is unknown at this time.
Ray Stevenson made his film debut in 1998
Stevenson was born in Lisburn in 1964. After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theater School and years of working in British television, he made his feature film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film The Theory of Flight.
In 2004, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur as a Knight of the Round Table and several years later played the title role in the earlier Disney Marvel adaptation Punisher: War Zone.
His role in Rome boosted his acting career
Although Punisher wasn’t the best-reviewed movie, he gave Marvel another try in the first three Thor movies, in which he played Volstagg. Other notable film roles included the Divergent trilogy, GI Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled.
On the small screen, he was the roguish Titus Pullo in Rome, a role that really launched his career in the United States and landed him a SAG card, at the age of 44. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007. “That was one of the most important years of my life,” Stevenson said in an interview.
Stevenson also did voice work
Stevenson also did voice work in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars as Gar Saxon, and has a role in the upcoming live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka, in which he plays a bad guy, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is expected on Disney+ in August, according to the AP.»
Stevenson has three children with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, whom he met while working on Rome. He was also Blackbeard in the Starz series Black Sails, Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series Das Boot and Othere in Vikings.