Rome and Thor actor Ray Stevenson dies.

The actor was 58 years old.

His cause of death has not been released.

Hollywood is in mourning after it was confirmed that renowned and award-winning actor Ray Stevenson has died at 58 years of age.

The actor had a long history in movies, particularly playing warriors. He appeared in Thor and the recent Oscar-winning film RRR.

Rome and Thor actor Ray Stevenson dies

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villainous British governor in RRR, an Asgardian warrior in the Thor movies and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s Rome, has died. He was 58 years old.

Stevenson’s representatives told The Associated Press that he died on Sunday but had no further details to share Monday. The actor’s cause of death is unknown at this time.