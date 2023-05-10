Figure skating champion Michele Sica suffers a gruesome death.

He had a terrible accident on vacation in France.

He was a figure skating champion in his youth.

The world of sports is mourning the death of figure skater Michele Sica. He was vacationing in France when he fell from a balcony of the hotel where he was staying, according to Los 40.

Preliminary information indicates that the fall was an accident. However, police are investigating to rule out foul play or suicide.

MICHELE SICA DIES

The skating champion was just 26 years old and currently was a coach for the Polisportiva Masi club in Bologna. He was a world champion in 2016.

The figure skating club where he worked posted: “With immense pain and disbelief we communicate the sudden and premature death of the young Skating coach of Polisportiva Masi and friend Michele Sica.”