Figure skating champion Michele Sica dies in a tragic fall
Athlete Michele Sica suffers a gruesome death. He was on vacation when the tragedy occurred. He was world champion in figure skating.
The world of sports is mourning the death of figure skater Michele Sica. He was vacationing in France when he fell from a balcony of the hotel where he was staying, according to Los 40.
Preliminary information indicates that the fall was an accident. However, police are investigating to rule out foul play or suicide.
The skating champion was just 26 years old and currently was a coach for the Polisportiva Masi club in Bologna. He was a world champion in 2016.
The figure skating club where he worked posted: “With immense pain and disbelief we communicate the sudden and premature death of the young Skating coach of Polisportiva Masi and friend Michele Sica.”
“HE WAS NOT DEPRESSED”
According to fanpageit, the victim’s mother told Corriere della Sera that she does not believe that it was a suicide and she stressed that: “He was not depressed, he was a boy who wanted to live.”
She added: “I can also believe that he said something like, ‘I’ll kill myself’, but it also happened to me when I was young. He couldn’t have done something so intentional.” The athlete’s family is waiting for the autopsy to be carried out.
PEOPLE SAY GOODBYE TO MICHELE SICA
“We are shocked, he was a member of the family,” recalls the president of the Polisportiva Giovanni Masi de Casalecchio (Bologna), Andrea Ventura. Although it is said that the young man was on vacation in France, in the Italian media it is said that he fell from the balcony of his home in the Sala Bolognese.
For now, the investigations will continue to find out exactly what happened, since the family does not believe the hypothesis that it is a suicide.