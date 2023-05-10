People say Canelo Álvarez’s wife looks like a stripper

People criticize Fernanda Gómez online.

They disapprove of the outfit she wore to his latest fight.

Fans say she looks like a stripper. Whenever Canelo has a fight, his wife Fernanda Gómez arrives wearing a spectacular outfit. Canelo’s wife has even been criticized for dressing “as if she were on a red carpet.” This time, fans thought she took it too far. Fernanda Gómez has supported her beloved husband, win or lose, so of course she always shows up to his biggest matches. Now she’s facing harsh criticism. Fernanda Gómez wore a sheer lace dress! Although Canelo Álvarez was the star of his fight against John Ryder in Guadalajara, his wife Fernanda Gómez stole everyone’s attention wearing a luxurious Dolce & Gabbana look for the occasion. She looked stunning in a sheer black lace maxi dress. It featured a straight, floor-length skirt, long sleeves and a high neckline. Underneath she wore a structured bra, high-waisted boy shorts and thigh-high stiletto boots.

Fernanda is very proud of Canelo “What a night!” and “Proud of you my champion, to be Mexican and to continue sharing triumphs by your side,” wrote the 26-year-old entrepreneur on Instagram. The couple posed with their daughter Mara Fernanda, who was wearing a traditional Mexican dress. Saúl Canelo Álvarez had one of the most special nights of his entire career, not only because he defeated John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder by unanimous decision in Guadalajara, but also because he was surrounded by his family during the fight.

Fans criticize Fernanda’s outfit Some of Fernanda’s followers were not happy with the outfit that Fernanda chose for that night because some thought it was vulgar: “I have always been a fan of the clothes you wear for fights, this time I feel that this outfit wasn’t pretty.” “You are beautiful and you looked beautiful…. Only the dress failed you, congratulations to the champion and to you for your family and all your children together.” “Money definitely does not include class and elegance.” “What an ugly dress the lady is wearing.”

Some people were disrespectful Fernanda shared two posts posts with photos showing off her dress and her husband. Internet users didn’t hold back about how much they disliked the dress and some even called her a stripper. DO NOT ANGER CANELO! “What bad taste to dress.” “Pretty yes. The only thing missing is an image consultant, they dress her very extravagantly.” “So much wool and so little class… you can’t have everything, definitively.” “Which strip club did she escape from?”