What is the relationship between Canelo Álvarez and Peso Pluma?

Who will sing the Mexican national anthem at the boxer’s next fight?

Canelo is one of the highest paid athletes.

On Saturday May 6th the most popular boxer in Mexico, Saúl Canelo Álvarez returns to his native country to establish himself as one of the best in history. He will face Brit John Ryder in a fight for the super middleweight title of the World Boxing Organization.

As in every fight, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, will be joined by several celebrities. And many now wonder which artist will be chosen to sing Mexico’s national anthem at the Akron Stadium this weekend.

Will Peso Pluma sing the Mexican national anthem at the Canelo Álvarez fight?

There has been speculation on social media about who will sing the Mexican national anthem at the Canelo Álvarez fight. Some media have been claiming that corridos tumbados singer Peso Pluma will perform.

Despite the fact that this surprising news has not yet been made official, rumors are circulating online. However Canelo has not yet said anything about it. The singer has supposedly accepted the boxer’s invitation to perform at his fight.