Will Peso Pluma sing the Mexican national anthem at the Canelo Álvarez fight?
What is the relationship between Canelo Álvarez and Peso Pluma? Who will sing the Mexican national anthem at the boxer's exhibition fight?
On Saturday May 6th the most popular boxer in Mexico, Saúl Canelo Álvarez returns to his native country to establish himself as one of the best in history. He will face Brit John Ryder in a fight for the super middleweight title of the World Boxing Organization.
As in every fight, the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, will be joined by several celebrities. And many now wonder which artist will be chosen to sing Mexico’s national anthem at the Akron Stadium this weekend.
There has been speculation on social media about who will sing the Mexican national anthem at the Canelo Álvarez fight. Some media have been claiming that corridos tumbados singer Peso Pluma will perform.
Despite the fact that this surprising news has not yet been made official, rumors are circulating online. However Canelo has not yet said anything about it. The singer has supposedly accepted the boxer’s invitation to perform at his fight.
Who is Peso Pluma?
Today the Mexican singer born in Zapopan, Jalisco, whose real name is Hassan Kabande, is one of the most popular artists around the world. A few days ago he appeared at Coachella 2023, bringing him even more fame, according to Medio Tiempo.
Before starting a music career Peso Pluma tried to play soccer. He even played with Mexican striker José Juan Macías for Chivas and his stage name has to do with ex-boxer, Marco Antonio Barrera.
On May 2, Forbes announced that Saúl Álvarez is among the top five highest paid athletes in the world. According to Fox Sports, the criteria for judging this includes sports contracts, advertising and personal business ventures.
“Alvarez has a relatively small list of traditional endorsements for an athlete of his stature, partnering with Hennessy and Michelob Ultra, but he signed with Excel Sports Management in September to develop his marketing deals and is active as an entrepreneur. The boxer is behind sports drink maker Yaoca, fitness app I Can and gas station chain Canelo Energy, and has his own clothing line and a branded credit card. In September, he launched VMC, a brand of canned cocktails,” Forbes says of the pugilist.