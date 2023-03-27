Do Mexicans dislike Canelo Álvarez?

The boxer’s controversies in and outside of the ring.

Are the substance abuse accusations true?

Canelo’s rocky relationship with Mexicans! Canelo Álvarez is a professional athlete who has dedicated most of his life to boxing. He is one of the most powerful men in the ring, capable of defeating the most prestigious opponents. Outside the ring, Saúl Álvarez is a family man who prefers to keep a low profile.

However, this has not stopped the boxer from becoming one of the most controversial figures in the sport. He is no stranger to the fights outside the ring, including with other celebrities. Find out why some people don’t like Canelo!

Who is Canelo Alvarez?

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, is one of the most important figures in boxing. He was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on July 18, 1990. At the age of 32, Álvarez has defeated some of the greats and has only suffered losses against boxers such as Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Dmitry Bivol.

Although it is true that Álvarez prefers to keep a low profile, both on social media and in dealing with the press, he’s not immune to controversy.