Canelo Álvarez returns to Jalisco Mexico for his fight!

Canelo Álvarez returns to Mexico.

The Mexican boxer will have an exhibition fight in his hometown.

“I’m ready to go home.”

One of the greatest Mexican boxers, Saúl Canelo Álvarez returns to Mexico where he will have an exhibition fight in his native country. He surprised everyone by revealing that his next fight would be in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

The fight is scheduled to take place on May 6 as part of the Mexican state’s 200th anniversary celebration. The world champion returns to Guadalajara after his debut in 2005 when he was just beginning his career.

Canelo will have an exhibition fight in Jalisco, Mexico

The 32-year-old boxer will fight again in his native Jalisco to celebrate the anniversary of the state. The fight has not been officially announced, however, Canelo’s words make it seem to be a certainty.

People are speculating about where the fight will take place since there are a few different options for Canelo Álvarez. It has to be a special place both to celebrate with the champion and to celebrate the anniversary.