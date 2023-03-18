Canelo Álvarez returns to Jalisco Mexico for his fight!
Canelo Álvarez returns to Mexico. The Mexican boxer will have an exhibition fight in his hometown. "I'm ready to go home."
One of the greatest Mexican boxers, Saúl Canelo Álvarez returns to Mexico where he will have an exhibition fight in his native country. He surprised everyone by revealing that his next fight would be in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.
The fight is scheduled to take place on May 6 as part of the Mexican state’s 200th anniversary celebration. The world champion returns to Guadalajara after his debut in 2005 when he was just beginning his career.
The 32-year-old boxer will fight again in his native Jalisco to celebrate the anniversary of the state. The fight has not been officially announced, however, Canelo’s words make it seem to be a certainty.
People are speculating about where the fight will take place since there are a few different options for Canelo Álvarez. It has to be a special place both to celebrate with the champion and to celebrate the anniversary.
Where will Canelo’s fight take place?
Some options for where the fight could take place have been mentioned on social media. One was the soccer stadium of the Zorros del Atlas. This is the mythical Jalisco Stadium and Canelo is a fan of this Liga MX team, according to Azteca TV.
However, everything seems to indicate that the fight will be at the Akron stadium of Chivas de Guadalajara. It has more modern facilities and it will host the 2026 World Cup, so everything indicates that the fight would be there.
Who will Canelo be fighting?
Saúl Álvarez’s next opponent in his exhibition in Mexico should be British boxer John Ryder, a light heavyweight. His stats indicate that he will be the opponent.
Faced with this situation, Eddie Hearn, promoter and leader of DAZN, has said that negotiations were underway with Ryder they could confirm him at any time. Many of his followers expected a rematch against Bivol who defeated Canelo last year
The governor announced the celebration of Jalisco’s 200 years as a free and sovereign state. Canelo said he would defend his title in his homeland, according to El Financiero.
“In 2023, Jalisco celebrates 200 years free and sovereign. Today we want to honor our past through those who uphold the name of Jalisco in the present. I am ready to return home and defend my titles in the place where I was born and where my history began, with the people who have always supported me,” said the boxer.