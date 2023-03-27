Who is Canelo’s oldest daughter Emily Álvarez?
Who is Canelo Álvarez’s oldest daughter? Emily Álvarez is the Mexican boxer’s first daughter. Her mother is Karen Beltrán, his teenage girlfriend. Emily was born on October 12, 2005 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in poor conditions while her father was still an amateur athlete training to reach the big boxing circuits.
Emily is currently a successful young woman who has excelled academically at school and also in sports, where she participates in equestrian competitions, an activity that her parents support 100%.
Who is Canelo Alvarez?
Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, better known simply as Canelo Álvarez, is a Mexican boxer who is considered one of the best in the world today — not only in Mexico, but in the entire world. He was born on July 18, 1990 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the city where he began boxing at the age of 13.
Alvarez has won world titles in four different weight classes and has faced some of the most prominent boxers of his generation, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Gennady Golovkin. In addition to his success in the ring, Canelo is also known for his charisma and dedication to the sport, which has made him a boxing idol around the world.
Canelo’s romances
Canelo Álvarez has been romantically linked to several women over the years, but is known for being very secretive about his personal life. Possibly one of his most publicized romances was with actress Kate del Castillo, who is said to have dated in 2012.
It has also been said that he has dated model Marisol González and television presenter Vanessa Huppenkothen, although he has never publicly confirmed these relationships. In 2021, Canelo married Fernanda Gómez in a private ceremony in Guadalajara, Jalisco, putting an end to any speculation about his love life.
Canelo’s eldest daughter Emily
Emily Álvarez is the oldest daughter of Canelo Álvarez. She lives a luxurious life but it hasn’t always been this way. Emily was born when her father was just 17 years old and was dating Karen Beltrán. According to the boxer, she was born while he was still a struggling unknown boxer.
Currently, Emily is a young athlete and lover of horses. She shares her most important moments on social media, such as her quinceañera, as well as her different equestrian competitions with her horses, Diamant and Alizze.
Emily Cinnamon’s luxuries
Recently, Emily Cinnamon celebrated her fifteenth birthday with a mass in the cathedral of Guadalajara, and an impressive and luxurious party where Grupo Firme performed. Emily wore three designer dresses, although a red one with a long train captured everyone’s attention.
Some internet users pointed out that Canelo’s behavior made his daughter uncomfortable and that he may have been drinking at her party. However, the young woman thanked him on social media for the party and for his support throughout her life.