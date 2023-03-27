Who is Canelo Álvarez’s oldest daughter?

Emily Álvarez grew up in poverty.

Who is Canelo Álvarez’s oldest daughter? Emily Álvarez is the Mexican boxer’s first daughter. Her mother is Karen Beltrán, his teenage girlfriend. Emily was born on October 12, 2005 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in poor conditions while her father was still an amateur athlete training to reach the big boxing circuits.

Emily is currently a successful young woman who has excelled academically at school and also in sports, where she participates in equestrian competitions, an activity that her parents support 100%.

Who is Canelo Alvarez?

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán, better known simply as Canelo Álvarez, is a Mexican boxer who is considered one of the best in the world today — not only in Mexico, but in the entire world. He was born on July 18, 1990 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the city where he began boxing at the age of 13.

Alvarez has won world titles in four different weight classes and has faced some of the most prominent boxers of his generation, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Gennady Golovkin. In addition to his success in the ring, Canelo is also known for his charisma and dedication to the sport, which has made him a boxing idol around the world.