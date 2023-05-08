TikTok star and beloved father-of-three Bobby Moudy dies by suicide

Bobby Moudy was a beloved TikToker.

TikToker Bobby Moudy dies by suicide. A tragedy shakes the family of a beloved father-of-three who rose to fame on TikTok due to the funny videos and vlogs he posted with his family. Bobby Moudy tragically took his own life.

The news of his sad death was confirmed by the family, as Kaitlyn, one of his three children, made a video explaining the tragic situation. She also thanked everyone for the support they’ve received. A family friends has also set up a GoFundMe.

James Robert Moudy, better known on TikTok as Bobby Moudy, passed away on Sunday April 28, at his home in Mississippi. He lived with his wife and three children. His death has been ruled a suicide.

The beloved family man was found in his home, however, the family has not revealed his cause of death. Bobby Moudy had amassed more than 360,000 followers on TikTok and had more than 18 million reactions to his videos.