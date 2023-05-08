TikTok star and beloved father-of-three Bobby Moudy dies by suicide
Bobby Moudy dies by suicide. He suffered from financial problems that overwhelmed him. He made the tragic decision to end his own life.
- Bobby Moudy was a beloved TikToker.
- He suffered from financial problems that overwhelmed him.
- He made the tragic decision to end his own life.
TikToker Bobby Moudy dies by suicide. A tragedy shakes the family of a beloved father-of-three who rose to fame on TikTok due to the funny videos and vlogs he posted with his family. Bobby Moudy tragically took his own life.
The news of his sad death was confirmed by the family, as Kaitlyn, one of his three children, made a video explaining the tragic situation. She also thanked everyone for the support they’ve received. A family friends has also set up a GoFundMe.
TikTok star Bobby Moudy dies by suicide
James Robert Moudy, better known on TikTok as Bobby Moudy, passed away on Sunday April 28, at his home in Mississippi. He lived with his wife and three children. His death has been ruled a suicide.
The beloved family man was found in his home, however, the family has not revealed his cause of death. Bobby Moudy had amassed more than 360,000 followers on TikTok and had more than 18 million reactions to his videos.
Bobby Moudy was having financial problems
Bobby Moudy was having financial problems which led to his tragic decision to end his life, according to the Daily Mail.
The last video he posted shows his daughter Kaitlyn in another portrayal of their daily life together. Moudy jokingly writes in the description of his TikTok profile that the only reason he started the account was to “embarrass” his daughter.
His family posted a video about the tragedy
Moudy’s family released the sad news through social media. In the post, they shared a video writing what happened followed by a series of photos of Moudy with his children and his wife. The description says the following:
“It is with great sadness that we share with you the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy. Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28 he was a victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife Jennifer and his three children are in an emotional and financial crisis and he was their rock.”
A GoFundMe was started for Bobby Moudy’s family
Mandy, a very close friend of Bobby’s family, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the family that is going through a difficult time. The goal is $75,000 and currently $63,000 has been raised.
“My name is Mandy and I am close to the Bobby Moudy family. I’m raising funds for them. If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family TikTok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time. Whether you can give or not, please include Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max, and Charleigh in your prayers,” the campaign reads.