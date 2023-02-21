Emma Coronel is serving a three-year prison sentence.

It has been revealed her sentence was reduced.

Now a photo has people believing she’s already been released from prison.

El Chapo Guzmán’s third wife, Emma Coronel is serving a three-year prison sentence, which her defense team has managed to reduce. However, a photograph circulating on social media has caused an uproar and now people think she’s already been released from prison.

Emma Coronel’s photograph has aroused the curiosity of internet users who wonder if Coronel’s reduced sentence has already been served. The comments on the post show how surprising it is to see her outside of a jail cell.

Photo of Emma Coronel has people believing she’s already been released from prison

A photograph shared on social media has begun to circulate, causing an uproar because people think El Chapo’s wife has been released from jail. In the photograph, shared by @coronela_coronelaa on Instagram, Emma can be seen in what appears to be the living room of a house.

Emma is wearing simple black tennis shoes with white soles, faded jeans and a black t-shirt. She and a man pose together in what appears to be the living room of a house. The edge of an armchair and a large television can be seen in the background.