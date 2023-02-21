Photo of Emma Coronel causes an uproar: People believe she’s already been released from prison
Emma Coronel is serving a three-year prison sentence. Now a photo has people believing she's already been released from prison.
El Chapo Guzmán’s third wife, Emma Coronel is serving a three-year prison sentence, which her defense team has managed to reduce. However, a photograph circulating on social media has caused an uproar and now people think she’s already been released from prison.
Emma Coronel’s photograph has aroused the curiosity of internet users who wonder if Coronel’s reduced sentence has already been served. The comments on the post show how surprising it is to see her outside of a jail cell.
A photograph shared on social media has begun to circulate, causing an uproar because people think El Chapo’s wife has been released from jail. In the photograph, shared by @coronela_coronelaa on Instagram, Emma can be seen in what appears to be the living room of a house.
Emma is wearing simple black tennis shoes with white soles, faded jeans and a black t-shirt. She and a man pose together in what appears to be the living room of a house. The edge of an armchair and a large television can be seen in the background.
Internet users react to the photo of Emma Coronel
After seeing the photo of El Chapo’s third wife, Emma Coronel, internet users began to question whether the drug dealer’s wife was already out of prison.
“Has she already been released????” “Free? Is she out yet?” “Is she free yet?” “STRENGTH AND POSITIVITY” “BEAUTIFUL WELCOME” “Cheer up, happy new year and pure jgl,” are some of the comments on the post.
Is El Chapo’s wife already out of prison?
After the commotion caused by the post shared by @coronela_coronela, it was revealed that the photograph was an old one. It’s from an Emma Coronel fan account.
With the message, “Supporting our queen,” the instagram account shares many photos of Emma, from her daily life to her modeling pictures.
When will El Chapo’s wife be released from prison?
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Emma Coronel will be released on September 13 of this year, according to Proceso. The drug dealer’s wife was supposed to be released in 2024 but her sentence was reduced.
“With all due respect, Mr. Judge, I express my most sincere regret for any damage that may have been caused to the citizens of this country,” Coronel declared upon receiving her sentence, according to the outlet. Emma had been sentenced to spend 36 months in prison for her crimes.