Emma Coronel could be released from prison much sooner than expected

When will Emma Coronel get out of jail?

What El Chapo’s wife’s lawyers said.

Leaked images of Coronel from prison.

Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, former leader of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, could be released early from FMC Carswell prison where she is serving a three year sentence for conspiracy to distribute drugs and money laundering.

Coronel’s lawyers said that she would serve only 85% of her sentence, according to El Heraldo USA. Recently, images showed the ex-beauty queen in prison, posing next to a mystery man. It was not immediately known how the images were leaked.

When will Emma Coronel be released from prison?

According to the Federal Prison Agency, Emma Coronel’s release is scheduled for September 13 of this year, reported Proceso. She was expected to be released in 2024, however a sentence reduction moved that date up. And that’s not all.

“With all due respect, Mr. Judge, I express my most sincere regret for any damage that may have been caused to the citizens of this country,” Coronel declared upon receiving her sentence, according to the outlet. She had been sentenced to 36 months in prison for her crimes.