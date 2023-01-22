Emma Coronel could be released from prison much sooner than expected
When will Emma Coronel get out of jail? What El Chapo's wife's lawyers said. Leaked images of Coronel from prison are circulating online.
Emma Coronel, wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, former leader of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, could be released early from FMC Carswell prison where she is serving a three year sentence for conspiracy to distribute drugs and money laundering.
Coronel’s lawyers said that she would serve only 85% of her sentence, according to El Heraldo USA. Recently, images showed the ex-beauty queen in prison, posing next to a mystery man. It was not immediately known how the images were leaked.
When will Emma Coronel be released from prison?
According to the Federal Prison Agency, Emma Coronel’s release is scheduled for September 13 of this year, reported Proceso. She was expected to be released in 2024, however a sentence reduction moved that date up. And that’s not all.
“With all due respect, Mr. Judge, I express my most sincere regret for any damage that may have been caused to the citizens of this country,” Coronel declared upon receiving her sentence, according to the outlet. She had been sentenced to 36 months in prison for her crimes.
Emma Coronel’s sentence reduced by 10 months
El Chapo’s wife also benefited from cooperating with the authorities. The judge subtracted the 10 months that she was held without bail before being sentenced, from the three years, according to Proceso.
The former beauty queen’s lawyers had estimated her release for May of this year, according to El Heraldo USA. But because Emma Coronel Aispuro is a US citizen, freedom could come much sooner than previously estimated.
Emma Coronel could get early release from prison
Six months before her scheduled release date, Emma Coronel could request a program in which she would be allowed to leave prison during the day, but would have to continue spending nights in jail, according to Proceso. This program seeks to prepare inmates to reintegrate into normal life outside of prison.
The leaked images of Emma Coronel caused a great sensation on social media, where many noticed something strange about former beauty queen. According to El Financiero, her shoes cost approximately $106 – $186.
They say what Emma Coronel’s life will be like when she gets out of prison
However, upon leaving prison, Emma Coronel’s hell may not be over since she must continue to abide by strict regulations imposed by US authorities, including regularly reporting to her parole officer and getting a job.
El Chapo's wife should work at least 30 hours a week and if she wants to change jobs she would have to notify the authorities. Also, she will be prohibited from communicating with people who are involved in criminal activities, according to Proceso.