Osmariel Villalobos is the fourth houseguest to leave La Casa de los Famosos.

The beautiful Venezuelan presenter speaks exclusively to MundoNOW.

She reveals who she wants to win. Osmariel Villalobos is evicted from La Casa de los Famosos. The fourth week of the popular reality show has started and a new houseguest has been evicted from La Casa de los Famosos. Venezuelan television presenter, Osmariel Villalobos, became the fourth to be voted out. The model also got the least number of votes to stay at least another week on the show. She was nominated along with Rey Grupero, José Rodríguez, Aylin Mújica and Dania Méndez. Now, the beautiful actress spoke exclusively to MundoNOW about how she felt about leaving the house. Osmariel Villalobos evicted from La Casa de los Famosos: Do you think your mission was fulfilled on the show? Osmariel joins the other celebrities who have been evicted, such as Jonathan Islas, Liliana Rodriguez and Nicole Chávez. The Venezuelan host reveals that she feels calm after being the fourth evicted houseguest and that the time she was locked up passed too slowly. “I am so calm and at peace. Proud of the work I did inside the house. It was four weeks in which actually every day was exhausting. This one feels slow, it feels like it’s not going to end. And I really think I’m proud. I felt like it was my time. It’s like an encounter of emotions, because you don’t want to leave your teammates. You don’t want to leave the competition because you know you can give more every day.”

Nicole Chávez said that you were the only brave one to stand up to Paty Navidad. What are your impressions of her? “Paty Navidad, first, I respect her a lot. She has a career in the artistic world of many years. Incredible. It really is a pleasure for me to have met her, but I also got to know the other side of her inside the house. And when what actually happened, that she victimized herself and put everyone in one bag, telling us that we were ungrateful because all she did was cooking for us with love and what we did was to criticize her and that’s why we nominated her because she went into the kitchen.” “That was what I disagreed with. I wanted to be me, I wanted to tell her things with love, with respect, because I have a lot of respect for her, but to tell her, because for me it was not the reason why she had been nominated. It was because of the attitude that she had before and she said enough eating, enough sharing with us at the table. She no longer spoke, did not communicate,” added Osmariel.

What is your opinion of La Materialista, do you think that she really is a good friend to you? During her stay on the Telemundo reality show, Aleida and La Materialista talked about the Venezuelan host. In the same way, the gorgeous model had some clashes with La Materialista. “I never, never spoke ill of her and yes it hurt me, because things are said, things are fixed by talking. You don’t have to be saying what is not and what is to another person and not tell me because in reality it is understood that La Materialista is a frank and sincere woman. That’s how I saw her, but she didn’t do it with me, for what reason? I don’t know.”

What is your opinion of Osmel, did you know him before too? In the same way, she said that she prefers upfront types like her former partner Osmel, as during her time as a beauty queen, the businessman and designer Osmel Sousa told her things straight. “The concept I had of Osmel Sousa 12 years ago and the one I have now is that he is a man who tells you the truth.” “The difference is in how they say things, because I can tell you a truth, but how I say it, that’s where the difference lies. One has to know how to say things tactfully, with love, so that the other takes it the way you are saying it. The man says things, but since I’ve known him for a long time, I took it the way I took it, because he wasn’t saying words to make me feel bad, it was just what he thought.”

Who would you like to win? The model revealed her favorite to win the reality show, and confessed that while she was in the house, she nominated the person she thinks she would like to win this contest. “Although I nominated him, it’s Juan.” “Juan is a human being that when I got to the house I said, he’s proof that people do have the opportunity to change and be better people every day. That is why he has been working very hard. This one says his mistakes, says what he was without fear, without pity. This was me, but now I’m different. I think Juan is really proving to be the best version of himself in the house. So in some way he has connected a lot with the members of the house.”