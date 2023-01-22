El Chapo’s wife lives like a queen in prison.

Emma Coronel wears expensive shoes.

When will she get out of prison? A few days ago, photographs of El Chapo Guzmán’s wife, Emma Coronel were released. She is serving time at the FMC Carswell prison in Texas. These photos caused a great stir since her condition was not known. However, she appeared very comfortable, wearing modest sneakers. Internet users have been publicizing the cost of Emma Coronel’s footwear and they say that El Chapo’s wife is living like a queen in prison. The day El Chapo’s wife was arrested! On the night of Monday, February 22, 2021, Emma Coronel was arrested at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Initially, it was reported that she was accused of drug trafficking and that possibly Dámaso López Nuñez, also known as “El Licenciado”, implicated her as operator of the Sinaloa Cartel. Robin Meriweather, magistrate of the Federal Court of the District of Columbia, requested a temporary detention without bail, on charges of conspiracy to transfer illegal drugs within the United States, with a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment. FILED UNDER: Emma Coronel Prison

When will Emma Coronel be released? Although there was a possibility that she would spend the rest of her life behind bars, Coronel was only sentenced to three years in prison. It is speculated that in September 2023 she could be released. A few days ago, photographs of her from inside the prison were leaked and she does not seem to be having a bad time. Colonel was accompanied by a man. She is wearing a sweatsuit and Under Armor brand sneakers. The Texas prison where the Mexican is being held is a minimum security facility. FILED UNDER: Emma Coronel Prison

Emma Coronel appears with a mystery man In the photos, Emma Coronel is posing with a mystery man who may be another prisoner since he is wearing neutral clothing like the inmates. Emma is wearing a sweatsuit, with loose hair and no makeup. In the second photo, Emma and her partner are seated. On the one hand, the former beauty queen smiles directly at the camera with her head slightly tilted to the side. The man is staring into the camera with his hands clasped in front of him. FILED UNDER: Emma Coronel Prison

Where did Emma Coronel’s money come from? According to El Financiero, the sneakers that Coronel is wearing cost between $100-200. The footwear could be a small luxury that she gave herself with the ‘allowance’ that she receives in prison. Emma always said that she pampered herself. The model and influencer, currently has more than 600,000 followers on her social networks, has used her accounts to promote products and campaigns. In her last post she is wearing wedding dresses. FILED UNDER: Emma Coronel Prison