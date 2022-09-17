The alleged torture that El Cholo endured before he was murdered
- His body was later found in a park.
More than a year has passed since the “chilling” news of how El Cholo’s remains were found shocked the public and now new information has come to light. It is about the alleged torture that El Cholo endured before he was murdered.
Carlos Enrique Sánchez Martínez, alias “El Cholo”, is said to have been captured by his ‘rivals’ from the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), a criminal group which he was a part of at one time. In March 2017 there was a rupture within the organization according to La Verdad Noticias.
Rumors suggest that El Cholo’s death was revenge by narco El Mencho
According to La Verdad Noticias, the fracture occurred after the murder of a man nicknamed “El Colombiano” who was an alleged financial operator of the CJNG. He was killed in the parking lot of a supermarket in Puerto Vallarta. This was supposedly ordered by El Cholo.
After his capture, a video where El Cholo revealed unexpected details went viral on social media. The narco did not imagine that the video that they force him to make was going to be one of his last moments alive.
The video was recorded moments before he died
In the video, Martínez Sánchez detailed the most atrocious acts of violence that he had carried out, as well as his links to members of the Mexican government. According to Infobae the video was a ‘production’ of the CJNG, led by Nemesio Oseguera, better known in the world of drug trafficking as El Mencho.
The reason was that El Cholo betrayed CJGN, as well as to Nemesio Oseguera himself, since he considered Mártinez Sánchez his right hand. However their rivalry originated from the creation of El Cholo’s criminal group, the Nueva Plaza Cartel, according to Infobae.
The alleged torture that ‘El Cholo’ experienced before he was murdered
The most recent information obtained by the El Blog del Narco offered ‘shocking’ details about the alleged revenge that “El Mencho and his people” carried out after they forced El Cholo to admit his crimes on video.
Later, El Cholo’s eyes were gouged out, eight toes were chopped off, his tongue was pulled out (not cut) and he was shot in the head three times. In addition, he had four deep wounds from a sharp object.
How El Cholo’s body was found
Hours later, El Cholo was found dead on a bench in the Jardín Hidalgo, in the tourist center of Tlaquepaque in Jalisco, after the video where he recounted his crimes had been shared, according to El Blog del Narco.
He was left on a bench, on top of a red a black plaid blanket, wrapped in black plastic and with two pieces of cardboard stuck to him with knives. Click here to see the video of El Cholo before he died.