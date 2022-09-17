Details of the alleged torture El Cholo experienced have been revealed.

His body was later found in a park.

‘Chilling’ details of what was apparently done to El Cholo.

More than a year has passed since the “chilling” news of how El Cholo’s remains were found shocked the public and now new information has come to light. It is about the alleged torture that El Cholo endured before he was murdered.

Carlos Enrique Sánchez Martínez, alias “El Cholo”, is said to have been captured by his ‘rivals’ from the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), a criminal group which he was a part of at one time. In March 2017 there was a rupture within the organization according to La Verdad Noticias.

Rumors suggest that El Cholo’s death was revenge by narco El Mencho

According to La Verdad Noticias, the fracture occurred after the murder of a man nicknamed “El Colombiano” who was an alleged financial operator of the CJNG. He was killed in the parking lot of a supermarket in Puerto Vallarta. This was supposedly ordered by El Cholo.

After his capture, a video where El Cholo revealed unexpected details went viral on social media. The narco did not imagine that the video that they force him to make was going to be one of his last moments alive.