El Tolin Infante was a member of “Los Rusos”.

He was arrested on July 2, 2022.

There was a confrontation when he was captured.

After the capture of one of the alleged members of “Los Rusos”, a criminal group belonging to one of the most dangerous and powerful drug traffickers in Mexico, El Mayo Zambada, people are still asking: Where is El Tolin Infante imprisoned? Here are the details.

According to La Jornada the arrest of the 39-year-old from Chicago was conducted by the municipal police of Rosarito, when El Tolín arrived at the General Hospital of the fifth municipality inside an armored vehicle.

He was looking for help for his 5-year-old son

Héctor Eduardo Infante AKA Luis Édgar Herrera, also known as El Tolín, was looking for help for his 5-year-old son, who was wounded by a bullet when armed men began shooting at him.

Tolín’s name began to circulate in the media due to the previous fame that his nickname already had. There are many narcocorridos dedicated to him by various groups of the genre, including Los Tucanes de Tijuana.