Where is El Tolin Infante imprisoned?
El Tolin Infante was a member of "Los Rusos". He was arrested on July 2, 2022. There was a confrontation when he was captured.
After the capture of one of the alleged members of “Los Rusos”, a criminal group belonging to one of the most dangerous and powerful drug traffickers in Mexico, El Mayo Zambada, people are still asking: Where is El Tolin Infante imprisoned? Here are the details.
According to La Jornada the arrest of the 39-year-old from Chicago was conducted by the municipal police of Rosarito, when El Tolín arrived at the General Hospital of the fifth municipality inside an armored vehicle.
He was looking for help for his 5-year-old son
Héctor Eduardo Infante AKA Luis Édgar Herrera, also known as El Tolín, was looking for help for his 5-year-old son, who was wounded by a bullet when armed men began shooting at him.
Tolín’s name began to circulate in the media due to the previous fame that his nickname already had. There are many narcocorridos dedicated to him by various groups of the genre, including Los Tucanes de Tijuana.
An intense operation by police, soldiers, and the Guarda Nacional was visible in the city when El Tolín was transported to his hearing held in the criminal court of the Judicial Power of the Federation, on Leona Vicario Street and Vía Rapida Poniente in the Tijuana River Zone, according to La Jornada.
After two hours, the judge in charge determined that due to the carrying of firearms, an extension of the constitutional term of 144 hours would be made for the presentation of evidence for the next trial hearing, for which El Tolín was admitted to the La Mesa Prison.
He remains in a Tijuana prison
For now, El Tolín Infante remains a prisoner in Tijuana and the North American authorities do not rule out that the arrest of the Chicago native lead to retaliation. They warn of possible clashes in Rosarito and Tijuana, Baja California, according to Infobae.
The Reinserción Social ‘Lic. Jorge Alberto Duarte Castillo’, began operations on November 20, 1956. It is known as “El Pueblito” de la Mesa because in the past it had constructions made by its inmates and this were called ‘carracas’ and ‘tanques’ which were bedrooms.
He could be released
El Tolín Infante could regain his freedom in less than a year and a half. He was jailed because, when he was arrested, he was carrying a 9-millimeter weapon but the prosecutors have nothing else.
Infante is identified by the security corporations as a member of the criminal organization known as “Los Rusos”, with operations in Mexicali, Baja California and Sonora according to official reports on the case.