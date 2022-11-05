Kimberly Flores admits what she does to see if her husband is cheating.

The presenters of La Mesa Caliente say it’s disgusting.

The singer’s wife makes this revelation on Rica, Famosa, Latina.

There is no doubt some people’s toxicity can reach unprecedented levels. Now the wife of the La Trakalosa de Monterrey singer, Kimberly Flores, has revealed what she’s capable of doing in order to make sure that Edwin Luna doesn’t cheat on her.

It turns out that the influencer and wife of the singer said on Rica, Famosa, Latina that she does all she can to make sure that her husband doesn’t cheat on her with another woman and she has a rather peculiar way checking up on him.

Edwin Luna’s wife smells his underwear

On La Mesa Caliente’s Instagram it was announced that Kimberly confessed on her reality show that she smells her husband’s underwear to make sure that he’s not cheating on her. That’s what the presenter Alix Aspe said on the program.

"She confessed on her reality show that she smells her husband Edwin Luna's underwear. She's not doing this to be sexy, she's doing it to make sure that he's not cheating on her," said the presenter of La Mesa Caliente. Meanwhile the others said "Ewww!"