Edwin Luna’s wife Kimberly Flores confesses that she smells his underwear! (VIDEO)
Kimberly Flores confesses what she does to make sure she's not being cheated on. The presenters assure that it's disgusting.
There is no doubt some people’s toxicity can reach unprecedented levels. Now the wife of the La Trakalosa de Monterrey singer, Kimberly Flores, has revealed what she’s capable of doing in order to make sure that Edwin Luna doesn’t cheat on her.
It turns out that the influencer and wife of the singer said on Rica, Famosa, Latina that she does all she can to make sure that her husband doesn’t cheat on her with another woman and she has a rather peculiar way checking up on him.
Edwin Luna’s wife smells his underwear
On La Mesa Caliente’s Instagram it was announced that Kimberly confessed on her reality show that she smells her husband’s underwear to make sure that he’s not cheating on her. That’s what the presenter Alix Aspe said on the program.
“She confessed on her reality show that she smells her husband Edwin Luna’s underwear. She’s not doing this to be sexy, she’s doing it to make sure that he’s not cheating on her,” said the presenter of La Mesa Caliente. Meanwhile the others said “Ewww!” Filed Under: Wife Edwin Luna smells panties
The hosts’ reaction
“She also said that she checked his cell phone, credit card expenses and even his likes on social media. That is, toxic.com,” said Alix Aspe on the Telemundo program. It is well known that the influencer is very transparent about her life.
The hosts of the program gave their opinion about these controversial statements made by Kimberly Flores. “I give her a zero, disgusting, she’s not going to find anything in her husband’s pants,” commented Myrka Dellanos. Luz Elena said, “Nothing 0.1, nothing, that is, wow!” (SEE THE VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Wife Edwin Luna smells panties
Kimberly Flores talks about infidelity she experienced
It turns out that everyone has been talking about the new member of the reality show Rica, Famosa, Latina since she said a few days ago that she did everything in her power to discover that a past ex had been cheating on her and that he even had a family.
“He was leaving for Mexico, he told me, ‘Hey, there’s no signal in the place where I am.’ He was gone for a week and during that whole week he didn’t answer the phone, but obviously I was stupid, I said, ‘Oh yes my love, okay,’” said Kimberly Flores. Mayeli was most surprised by her statements. Filed Under: Wife Edwin Luna smells panties
Was Edwin Luna the one who cheated on her?
The model and influencer said that she felt that the people and the press “turned their backs” on her because they never tried to listen to her truth. “I was stupider at that age, that’s why the press called me ‘the darling’, ‘the homewrecker’, but nobody ever took my side to hear the truth, because the truth does not sell,” she said.