Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Edwin Luna’s wife Kimberly Flores confesses that she smells his underwear! (VIDEO)

Edwin Luna’s wife Kimberly Flores confesses that she smells his underwear! (VIDEO)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Kimberly Flores admits what she does to see if her husband is cheating.
  • The presenters of La Mesa Caliente say it’s disgusting.
  • The singer’s wife makes this revelation on Rica, Famosa, Latina.

There is no doubt some people’s toxicity can reach unprecedented levels. Now the wife of the La Trakalosa de Monterrey singer, Kimberly Flores, has revealed what she’s capable of doing in order to make sure that Edwin Luna doesn’t cheat on her.

It turns out that the influencer and wife of the singer said on Rica, Famosa, Latina that she does all she can to make sure that her husband doesn’t cheat on her with another woman and she has a rather peculiar way checking up on him.

Edwin Luna’s wife smells his underwear

Wife Edwin Luna smells panties
PHOTO: Instagram

On La Mesa Caliente’s Instagram it was announced that Kimberly confessed on her reality show that she smells her husband’s underwear to make sure that he’s not cheating on her. That’s what the presenter Alix Aspe said on the program.

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

“She confessed on her reality show that she smells her husband Edwin Luna’s underwear. She’s not doing this to be sexy, she’s doing it to make sure that he’s not cheating on her,” said the presenter of La Mesa Caliente. Meanwhile the others said “Ewww!” Filed Under: Wife Edwin Luna smells panties

The hosts’ reaction

Wife Edwin Luna smells panties
PHOTO: Instagram

“She also said that she checked his cell phone, credit card expenses and even his likes on social media. That is, toxic.com,” said Alix Aspe on the Telemundo program. It is well known that the influencer is very transparent about her life.

The hosts of the program gave their opinion about these controversial statements made by Kimberly Flores. “I give her a zero, disgusting, she’s not going to find anything in her husband’s pants,” commented Myrka Dellanos. Luz Elena said, “Nothing 0.1, nothing, that is, wow!” (SEE THE VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Wife Edwin Luna smells panties

Kimberly Flores talks about infidelity she experienced

PHOTO: Instagram

It turns out that everyone has been talking about the new member of the reality show Rica, Famosa, Latina since she said a few days ago that she did everything in her power to discover that a past ex had been cheating on her and that he even had a family.

“He was leaving for Mexico, he told me, ‘Hey, there’s no signal in the place where I am.’ He was gone for a week and during that whole week he didn’t answer the phone, but obviously I was stupid, I said, ‘Oh yes my love, okay,’” said Kimberly Flores. Mayeli was most surprised by her statements. Filed Under: Wife Edwin Luna smells panties

Was Edwin Luna the one who cheated on her?

PHOTO: Getty Images

The model and influencer said that she felt that the people and the press “turned their backs” on her because they never tried to listen to her truth. “I was stupider at that age, that’s why the press called me ‘the darling’, ‘the homewrecker’, but nobody ever took my side to hear the truth, because the truth does not sell,” she said.

Many thought that she was talking about Edwin Luna, however, she was talking about a relationship she had in the past, where she found out that a man she was dating had a family. “I was shocked. I told him let’s see, if it’s true, then come to Guatemala, I want to see you, take a flight, and he came,” she said. “He showed me two things, one that he had two Facebooks, in one he had ‘her’ and her whole family, and in the other was me.”

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT