Did Kimberly Flores reveal Edwin Luna’s infidelity? (VIDEO)

Kimberly Flores says she experienced infidelity.

Was she talking about Edwin Luna?

"I put him to the test." She tells Mayeli everything she did to find the truth. Guatemalan model and businesswoman Kimberly Flores is one of the stars of the reality show Rica, Famosa, Latina. Shortly after the program, she revealed intimate secrets about her relationship with singer Edwin Luna. She had an intimate conversation with the controversial influencer and businesswoman Mayeli Alonso where she revealed what many expected to hear, the "infidelity" she experienced when she was younger. But was she talking about the La Trakalosa de Monterrey singer? Kimberly Flores reveals infidelity Beautiful influencers, Mayeli and Kimberly had a frank conversation and the girlfriend of the La Trakalosa de Monterrey singer decided to tell the famous influencer and ex of Lupillo, how she found out about a betrayal that she experienced when she was younger. "He was leaving for Mexico, he told me, 'Hey, there is no signal in the place where I am.' He was gone for a week and during that whole week he didn't answer the phone. But obviously I was stupid I said, 'Oh yes my love, okay,'" said Kimberly Flores while Mayeli looked surprised. This information was on Escandalo_o's Instagram account.

She confesses that she put her boyfriend 'to the test' The model and influencer said that she felt that the people and the press "turned their backs" on her because they never decided to listen to her truth. "There is no sign, I was stupider at that age, that's why the press called me 'the darling', 'homewrecker', but no one ever took my side to hear the truth, because the truth does not sell," she said. Many thought that the she was talking about Edwin Luna. However, she was talking about a relationship she had previously, where she found out that the man she was dating had a family. "I was shocked. I told him, 'Okay, if it's true, then come to Guatemala, I want to see you, take a flight,' and he came," she said. "He showed me two things, one that he had two Facebooks, in one he had 'her' and her whole family, and in the other was me," said the Guatemalan influencer.

The moment she decided to put a stop to it Lupillo Rivera's ex was quite impressed by the details that Kimberly was sharing with her and she commented, "There are men who have a double life." Kimberly Flores said: "It's just that one lives in one country and the other in another country, so that was very awful, that was when he was not so famous." At the end of the story, the model told Mayeli that it was then that she put her ex-boyfriend to the test and how he told his family that he was going to leave them for her: "When we confronted him, he told her (his ex-wife) that he loved me, that we had a good relationship and blah blah blah," she told Mayeli while they were having some 'drinks'.

People say she sank 'deeper' On the video shared by the Escandalo_o on Instagram, people had a lot to say, and the majority thought that she was talking about Edwin Luna. However, Kimbelry was actually talking about an ex she had before she met the Mexican singer. "This woman tries to clean up her image and sinks further." "She was talking about an ex who she was going to marry." "Kimberly already has a reputation for being a homewrecker." "She wants to clean her image."