Evidence that Eduin Caz cheated on his wife comes to light.

It’s not the first time he’s been accused.

There are leaked conversations and compromising voice notes.

Eduin Caz accused of infidelity again! Mexican singer Eduin Caz, is once again facing scandal over rumors he cheated on his wife Daisy Anahí. Everything seems to indicate that the lead singer of Grupo Firme has been very busy lately.

An anonymous user began to leak a series of messages exposing the Mexican singer online. However, various theories have emerged about this. Let’s remember that he already admitted to being unfaithful to his wife a few months ago.

Was Eduin Caz unfaithful again?

The regional Mexican musician and vocalist for Grupo Firme, is being called a bad husband again. Well, according to El Universal, Eduin Caz has been caught cheating with another woman.

A TikTok user began to reveal some evidence where you can see Eduin Caz’s official Instagram conversations with a woman whose identity is unknown so far. Then even more evidence began to appear.