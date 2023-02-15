Exposed! Was Grupo Firme vocalist Eduin Caz unfaithful to his wife? (VIDEOS)
Evidence that Eduin Caz cheated on his wife comes to light. It's not the first time he's been accused. Leaked conversations came out.
- Evidence that Eduin Caz cheated on his wife comes to light.
- It’s not the first time he’s been accused.
- There are leaked conversations and compromising voice notes.
Eduin Caz accused of infidelity again! Mexican singer Eduin Caz, is once again facing scandal over rumors he cheated on his wife Daisy Anahí. Everything seems to indicate that the lead singer of Grupo Firme has been very busy lately.
An anonymous user began to leak a series of messages exposing the Mexican singer online. However, various theories have emerged about this. Let’s remember that he already admitted to being unfaithful to his wife a few months ago.
Was Eduin Caz unfaithful again?
The regional Mexican musician and vocalist for Grupo Firme, is being called a bad husband again. Well, according to El Universal, Eduin Caz has been caught cheating with another woman.
A TikTok user began to reveal some evidence where you can see Eduin Caz’s official Instagram conversations with a woman whose identity is unknown so far. Then even more evidence began to appear.
Eduin Caz’s conversations with another woman come to light
At first the conversation seems innocent. However, El Universal reported that this woman said that the singer asked her for “intimate” photos and they had risqué conversations.
TikTok user Mariposa Hongkonera posted these images. But what’s really incriminating to the Grupo Firme singer, is a voice note that was allegedly sent to the woman.
Leaked audio of Eduin Caz
These conversations took place on Instagram. A few hours later, the TikTok account released an audio that the singer allegedly sent to this woman.
In the audio, he says the following: “The cold is super cold here, but everything is fine.” Supposedly this is the voice of Caz, and thousands have commented on the scandal. Let’s remember that it’s not the first time he’s been unfaithful.
It is not the first time Eduin Caz was unfaithful
This is not the first time that the Ya Supérame singer has cheated. In 2021 a woman confessed to having had an extramarital relationship with the singer. According to El Universal, Eduin couldn’t do anything other than admit what happened.
The woman leaked photos of him lying on a bed. At the end of 2022, Daisy and Eduin surprised everyone by announcing on Instagram that they would become parents again.