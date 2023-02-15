Meet the latest houseguest evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

Who is the latest houseguest evicted from La Casa de los Famosos?

Will Rey Grupero make it to the end?

Are there disagreements inside the house?

Another week as begun and, with it, another person will leave one of the most famous reality shows of the moment. Well, after the success of the last season of La Casa de los Famosos, the show has everyone talking.

The popular Telemundo reality show is better than ever. Fans made their predictions about what is about to happen inside the house and who will be voted out. Every week, viewers can’t wait to see who is nominated for eviction.

Juan Rivera surprises everyone

On La Casa de los Famosos the brother of La Diva de la Banda has shown his more human side, managing to connect with viewers. Like all the contestants on the popular Telemundo show, Juan Rivera already had to share his story in the segment called La Curva de la Vida.

On Sunday Juan Rivera opened his heart like never before by sharing the most important and painful moments of his life on La Curva de la Vida. Among other things, he talked about his sister Jenni’s death.