Pati Chapoy publicly apologizes to Yuridia after insulting her

After insulting Yuridia, the Ventaneando host shows her face.

Pati Chapoy apologizes to the Mexican singer.

The journalist comes out in defense of her show. Pati Chapoy apologizes. Ventaneando has been in the eye of the hurricane, and even faced legal trouble, after the hosts insulted singer Yuridia about her physique. Lately, their comments about people’s bodies have been getting attention in the media and online. A few days ago, a conversation between journalist Pati Chapoy and comedian Alex Montiel, better known as “El Escorpión Dorado”, came to light. In it, the Ventaneando host said that Yuridia was overweight. Pati Chapoy said Yuridia was overweight “We are not friends but I admire her a lot. The point is that when she left La Academia she was very overweight. So we always commented on the program that she was a tremendous singer, that there was no one like her, but that she was fat. To this day she won’t appear on Ventaneando. She won’t give us an interview,” said Pati Chapoy. The video went viral. immediately. Given this, the Government of Mexico’s National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (CONAVIM) asked Ventaneando to stop criticizing singer Yuridia and other celebrities. After this, Pati Chapoy decided to apologize.

Pati Chapoy apologizes to Yuridia for her offensive comment After the controversy over the TV Azteca show, Pati Chapoy decided to offer a public apology to the Ya te olvidé singer for calling her “fat” and affecting Yurdia’s mental health. This occurred during Ventaneando’s broadcast on Monday, February 13, “A week ago I was out of Mexico and I was very surprised that Yurdia was very offended by a remark I made off the show. Yuridia was very offended. Regarding her issue, I want to offer a sincere apology for what I said.”

“I never did it with the intention of offending her” “I never did it with the intention that she would be offended, not just for that 20-year-old comment, but for all the comments that we have ever made on Ventaneando… The program was born 27 years ago with a very clear motto which says, ‘It is a television program of criticism and journalistic investigation of show business,’” added TV Azteca Host “Therefore, I am going to continue making this criticism and we are going to continue doing this investigation, but from now on we will be much more careful our language, this in response to the instruction we received from CONAVIM,” said Pati Chapoy.

The Mexican journalist defends her show Apart from apologizing, the entertainment journalist came out in defense of her show: “Ventaneando has been a vanguard in the industry for more than 30 years and we are going to continue doing it. Perhaps others, because we are not the only program that criticizes, will take this example,” said Pati Chapoy during the broadcast on Monday, February 13. This would not be the first time shows have been offensive but unlike other celebrities, Yuridia decided to take action on the matter and push back against criticizing her physical appearance by going to the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE