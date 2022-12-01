Eduin Caz complains of a painful lump on his neck.

The Grupo Firme alarms his fans.

This time it’s not because of his drinking, fans are worried about his health. Grupo Firme vocalist Eduin Caz continues to make headlines. He and his band are not only successful in music, they are also admired for everything they do, especially the main vocalist who has been in the eye of the hurricane for several months. People talk about whether he is unfaithful to his wife, if he is working out more, if he has a drinking problem … in short, Eduin Caz is surrounded by drama and now a video has appeared which has his fans worried about his health. Eduin Caz is alarmed by a painful lump that appeared on his neck In a recent video shared on his Instagram stories, and reported on by El Universal, Debate, and Infobae, you can see Eduin Caz gingerly touching his neck on the left side. He’s comparing it to the right side, because the left looks very swollen. The Grupo Firme vocalist ays: “Well no, it’s not a double chin, it’s a lump that hurts my ass ***. I don’t have it here,” he pointed out. His fans immediately suggested that he go to the hospital, fearing that it could be something very serious.

Fans are worried about Eduin Caz Eduin Caz’s video reposted on Despierta América’s Instagram and fans of Grupo Firme expressed their concern: “Well, mijo, go to the doctor and you will know, but first you have to upload it to the networks and then the doctor.” “Better go see a specialist, my nephew had that and it was a ganglion cyst and those things are no joke.” More people added: “Or it could be mumps or inflammation, go to the doctor.” “It is always better to take action and go to the doctor. Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is also similar to mumps and people don’t take it into account…you have to go to the doctor.” “Check your thyroid, fellow countryman… your weight loss and new supplements for your training can cause a thyroid decompensation.” “His beer got stuck.” “Well, he doesn’t take care of himself, his throat is hot at concerts and he drank and drank like there was no tomorrow.”

Is Eduin Caz worried about his neck? After expressing concern about the lump on his neck, Eduin Caz posted a selfie where he’s smiling on a plane, with a sweatshirt covering his neck and a positive message: “When many negative things happen to me at once, I always think that I am closing a cycle and I always I look at the positive side, what is it? Simply I think that the one that closed is over, so the bad has to come out and the one that begins is better. He did not say whether he had gone to the doctor: “So if it went well for me in the past, in the one that follows or is about to start, it will be super incredible for me. So all positive, family,” he finished without delving further into the subject of his health. SEE THE VIDEO OF EDUIN CAZ AND HIS NECK PROBLEM HERE