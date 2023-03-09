More details about the kidnapping of the Americans in Mexico (PHOTOS)

Authorities reveal how they found the Americans kidnapped in Mexico.

The governor says what they will do with the bodies.

One man has been arrested.

The governor of Tamaulipas held a press conference on Tuesday, March 7, in which he reported on the kidnapping of four US citizens. Hours earlier he confirmed in a call with president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that two of them had been found dead.

The incident shocked the country and provoked a strong response from the US and Mexican governments. Américo Villareal Anaya, governor of Tamaulipas, the state where Matamoros is located and where the kidnapping occurred on March 3, gave details of the search and rescue.

How they found US citizens

The official explained that multiple Mexican agencies participated in the operation that ended with the arrest of “José N”, 24 years old. Apparently, the suspect was guarding the victims in a wooden house located in a place called La Lagunona in the ejido of El Tecolote.

In addition, the governor revealed that during the time that the four US citizens were kidnapped, they were taken to various locations to prevent them from being found. Latavia McGee and Eric Williams were found alive.