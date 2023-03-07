Four Americans were kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico

Four Americans were kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros, Mexico.

The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for their return.

Gunmen herded the four Americans into a vehicle and fled.

Four Americans were kidnapped in the Mexican border city of Matamoros when armed men opened fire on the vehicle in which they were traveling, reported the FBI. The incident has drawn attention due to the seriousness of the violence in the area and has taken on diplomatic overtones, according to infobae.

The four men had arrived in Matamoros on Friday from Brownsville, Texas on a day when there were deadly clashes in the Mexican town that caused the authorities to ask residents to stay inside their homes. The FBI’s San Antonio office said the Americans were traveling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

THE FBI OFFERS A REWARD FOR THE KIDNAPPED AMERICANS’ RETURN

“Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen shot the passengers of the vehicle,” the US embassy in Mexico said Monday. “The armed men herded the four US citizens into another vehicle and fled the scene with them.” The FBI has offered a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those responsible, and has indicated that it is investigating the case together with “its federal partners and the Mexican authorities.”

Matamoros is the scene of a turf war between factions of the Gulf Cartel, an organization that has its fiefdom in that city in the easternmost corner of the border between Mexico and the United States, in the state of Tamaulipas. The shootings in Matamoros reached such a degree on Friday that both local authorities and the US consulate launched alerts asking the public to remain in their homes.