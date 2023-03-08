Search

Shocking video of the kidnapping of 4 Americans in Mexico

Shocking video of the kidnapping of 4 Americans in Mexico

By 
  • Video of the kidnapping of 4 Americans has been released.
  • Authorities confirm they were not the intended targets.
  • Two survivors are hospitalized in Texas.

Video of the kidnapping of four Americans! After it was reported that four Americans had been kidnapped by a criminal organization, video of the tragic incident was released, revealing the criminals’ modus operandi. A US official explained that the victims were not the intended targets.

Two of the Americans were killed and the two survivors are being treated in a Texas hospital. Eric Williams and Latavia Burgess survived while Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown were killed in the incident.

THE KIDNAPPING WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO!

THEY ARE RECORDED!
Photo: YouTube

Four American tourists were kidnapped in Tamaulipas, Mexico this week. Now, a video showing the moments of terror that the victims experienced when they were taken has been leaked on social media.

In the first seconds of the video, you can see a woman in a green blouse abruptly lifted off the ground and thrown onto the bed of a white truck. The short video shows armed men forcing the American out of their minivan.

Were they beaten?

They beat them?
Photo: YouTube

In another of part of the video, a man — who isn’t moving — is dragged down the street and thrown into the truck. The three men who appear in the video are holding guns and threatening the victims, while they push one of the motionless bodies.

In the next part of the clip, a third man ends up on the sidewalk, while being roughly pushed by the attackers. Like the first man, he appears to be unconscious. The woman seems to be the only one who is alert and responsive.

What is known about the kidnapping?

American kidnapping video: What is known about the case?
Photo: YouTube

Gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas last week so one of them could have a tummy tuck. Unfortunately, they got caught up in a shootout that killed at least one Mexican citizen, US and Mexican officials said Monday, according to the AP.

A source explained to CNN that it was not a targeted attack, however it seems the Americans got caught in the crossfire of a shootout and weren’t able to escape.

What is known about the victims?

American kidnapping video: What information is there about the victims?
Photo: YouTube

The four were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. They were taken on Friday shortly after entering the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, at the southern tip of Texas near the Gulf Coast, the FBI’s San Antonio Division office said in a statement Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

“The four Americans were placed in a vehicle and driven from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI was offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the kidnappers.

Today
National
