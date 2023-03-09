Biden proposes raising taxes on higher earners to save Medicare

Joe Biden proposes raising taxes higher income earners.

He hopes to extend Medicare’s solvency for 25 more years.

How is the public reacting?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden proposed raising taxes on top earners to help fund Medicare. He said the plan would help extend the insurance program’s solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of seniors.

Biden openly states that the rich should bear a heavier tax burden. His budget would draw a direct line between those new taxes and the popular health insurance program for people 65 and older.

BIDEN WANTS TO FUND MEDICARE

Biden wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5% on income that exceeds $400,000 per year, including wages and capital gains. But the White House did not provide specific estimates of cost savings with the proposal.

“This modest increase in Medicare contributions from those with the highest incomes will help keep the Medicare program strong for decades to come,” Biden wrote in an essay Tuesday in The New York Times.