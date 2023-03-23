Danilo Carrera is seen with three different women in one week
Danilo Carrera is engaged. Is his fiancée Egyptian royalty? The actor is seen with two other women in the same week.
Actor Danilo Carrera, who is the star of Televisa’s popular soap opera El Amor Invencible, was caught with three different women in one week. However, the actor has publicly said that he is engaged to a doctor who comes from a royal family.
Danilo Carrera could be in the middle of a controversy after an entertainment magazine published a series of photos where he looks very in love with his co-star Regina Velarde despite the fact that he supposedly got engaged to his girlfriend at the end of 2022.
Is Danilo Carrera dating royalty?
The actor gave an interview to journalist Catalina Mora, on Siéntese Quien Pueda, where he gave a couple of details about the video that he posted on Instagram. He only wrote a few words in English on the post and gave no further details.
Once again, the actor spoke about the issue of royalty and said that it was normal in his fiancée’s country for people to have titles, thus confirming that his girlfriend is royalty.
Is he dating an Egyptian princess?
Danilo Carrera’s new girlfriend is Egyptian royalty so she has a title and her family has castles in their country. His fiancée is an athlete and speaks four languages which is why the Ecuadorian wants their children to look like her.
According to Milenio, Danilo said: “We in Latin America are not used to it, but in another continent it is quite common for her to have titles, to have castles, that her family has castles.”
Danilo Carrera was seen with three women
On February 1, the telenovela star was spotted at a restaurant with young redheaded woman. She took Danilo’s arm and he was smiling and talking to her. According to an entertainment magazine, this girl is not his girlfriend.
The two were dressed casually and there is no evidence they were anything more than friends. However, it caught his fans’ attention. It’s said he also went to that restaurant with his girlfriend.
Does Carrera’s girlfriend accept that he has relationships with other women?
The actress posted photos of her birthday celebration on Instagram and Carrera was close to her at all times. Let’s remember that the actor’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and he said he would take time off to take care of her.