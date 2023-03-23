Danilo Carrera is seen with three different women in one week

Danilo Carrera is engaged.

Is his fiancée Egyptian royalty?

The actor is seen with two other women in the same week.

Actor Danilo Carrera, who is the star of Televisa’s popular soap opera El Amor Invencible, was caught with three different women in one week. However, the actor has publicly said that he is engaged to a doctor who comes from a royal family.

Danilo Carrera could be in the middle of a controversy after an entertainment magazine published a series of photos where he looks very in love with his co-star Regina Velarde despite the fact that he supposedly got engaged to his girlfriend at the end of 2022.

Is Danilo Carrera dating royalty?

The actor gave an interview to journalist Catalina Mora, on Siéntese Quien Pueda, where he gave a couple of details about the video that he posted on Instagram. He only wrote a few words in English on the post and gave no further details.

Once again, the actor spoke about the issue of royalty and said that it was normal in his fiancée’s country for people to have titles, thus confirming that his girlfriend is royalty.