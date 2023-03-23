The last photo Rebecca Jones shared on Instagram.

It was with Ignacio López Tarso, who recently died.

Was it an omen of her own death?

The last photo Rebecca Jones shared on her official Instagram account was with the recently deceased Ignacio López Tarso. It seems like an omen, though no one could imagine that she would be the next to leave this world.

Rebecca posted the photo a week ago. In it, she wears a green and white dress, her hair is up and the late actor has on a dark suit, white shirt, a blue and white tie and a brown hat. She wrote in the description: “Our Nacho of the soul. A jewel to have worked on so many projects next to her.

FANS SAY GOODBYE TO REBECCA JONES

Many people offered her condolences. However on the morning of Wednesday, March 22, her fans said goodbye to Rebecca Jones when they learned of her death. Many people left messages on the photograph because it was the last that she published before passing away following many health problems.

Several celebrities joined the grief over the beloved actress’ death. She played several characters that made her beloved in Mexico and beyond. Now her family has said they will soon give details about her funeral.