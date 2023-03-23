Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke is in a terrible car accident

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke was in a terrible car accident.

He lost control and crashed into a gate.

Police requested the 97-year-old retake his driving test. Dick Van Dyke was in a car accident in Malibu. According to initial reports, 97-year-old Dick Van Dyke, known for his appearance in the films like Mary Poppins, The Art of Loving, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Batman: New Times and Night at the Museum, was in a single-car accident. Officers who arrived at the scene indicated that they found the actor behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500. Dick Van Dyke refused hospital treatment, although he had minor injuries.

Dick Van Dyke was in a car accident The legendary Hollywood star told officers that his Lexus LS 500 had skidded and he lost control of it before crashing into a gate. The streets were extremely wet due to heavy rainfall in Los Angeles According to The Sun, police asked Dick to retake his driving test. They said that the Mary Poppins actor was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which police initially suspected may have caused the accident.

Van Dyke refused to go to a hospital TMZ revealed that the officers who came to the scene reported that Van Dyke was bleeding from the nose and mouth and that he may have suffered a concussion. Paramedics treated him at the scene after the actor said he had no desire to go to a hospital. One of the main factors that led to the officers asking Dick Van Dyke to retake his driving test was his age, since he is 97 years old. Fortunately he wasn’t seriously hurt in the accident.