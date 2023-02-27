Cristiano Ronaldo raises temperatures.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s sexiest photos.

The footballer is a very fit father. Cristiano Ronaldo shares his sexiest photos with his more than 500 million followers on Instagram. Of course, they love seeing everything the Portuguese footballer posts. What will Gio think? Throughout his career, he has made both men and women fall in love. Now we have compiled some of his best photos from throughout his long career. Enjoy!

Cristiano Ronaldo joins the Portugal team With Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the attack along with Quaresma, Helder Postiga and Hugo Viana in the sub-21 team and they defeated England. In June he was the star of the U-20 team that won the prestigious Touloun tournament, beating Italy 3-1 in the final. On September 8, 2020, he became the First European player in National Team Soccer History to score 100 goals. Barça and Juve wanted him, although it was finally Manchester who signed him in the summer of 2003 after paying a transfer fee of over $18 million.

He’s won awards Considered one of the best soccer players in the world, and one of the most popular athletes, Ronaldo was honored with the Premier League Best Player award in 2007 and 2008, as well as Portuguese Sportsman of the Year. In the 2007-08 season he won the Golden Boot, the Ballon d’Or, and the FIFA World Player in 2008. On June 11, 2009, Manchester United accepted Real Madrid CF’s offer of nearly $100 million. Cristiano Ronaldo’s trade was confirmed on June 26 and became the most expensive in football history. On July 6 it was presented at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in front of 80,000 people

Cristiano is accused of tax fraud According to the Los Angeles Times, in an effort to start a “new stage” in his career, during a period in which he and other prominent players in Spain were accused of tax fraud, Cristiano sought another multimillion-dollar transfer, this time to Juventus for $131 .5 million. After that, it seemed that life smiled on him. It was a record amount for the Italian league, where the Portuguese player continued to be a leading scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sexiest photos: He returns to Manchester “I’m back where I belong,” Cristiano wrote after agreeing to his sudden and unexpected return to United, amid alleged signs of interest from arch-rival Manchester City. A payment of $17.75 million to Juve seemed like a bargain for United, who thought he would lead them to their first Premier title since 2013. It didn’t turn out that way. Cristiano continued to score goals, two in his first game and 24 in various competitions, including hat-tricks in back-to-back league games at home, but his reduced mobility and ability to work affected United, who finished sixth in the 2021-22 campaign, extending his trophy drought to five years.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives the Ballon d’Or Cristiano won his second Ballon d’Or on January 13, 2014, ahead of Messi and Ribéry after a spectacular 2013 with 69 goals and a great play-off for the World Cup with Portugal. On January 12, 2015, he won his third Ballon d’Or, reaching 37.66% of the votes, more than double the support Messi received. He won the eleventh European Cup for Real Madrid, after defeating Atlético de Madrid in penalties in the 2015-16 Champions League final, scoring the final goal of the shoot-out. With the Portuguese team he won the 2016 Euro Cup after beating France in the final in Paris.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup? Cristiano Ronaldo officially reached the fifth World Cup in his career, playing Ghana in the 2022 World Cup to enter the select group known as the ‘Five Cups’. One of the greatest dreams and honors among professional soccer players is to be part of the National Team of their country. Few players manage to touch the ball in a World Cup and there are much fewer who manage to leave a historical mark, such as appearing in more than one World Cup during their careers.