Spanish athlete Ángel Basas and his son die in an accident (PHOTOS)

The athletic world is in mourning.

Ángel Basas and his son were killed in a car accident.

Details of the accident have been revealed. The world of sports is mourning again! Spanish athlete Ángel Basas, who participated in seven Olympic Games, and his son Carlos, died in a terrible traffic accident, according to the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. “We are in pain and still processing the news we just received. Ángel Basas and his son Carlos have died in a traffic accident in New Zealand. Rest in Peace,” wrote the Federation. The Spanish Olympic committee mourns Basas’ death On the other hand, the Spanish Olympic Committee expressed their sadness at the unfortunate accident that occurred in New Zealand. “The COE and the entire Olympic family want to send their deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace,” the organization said on Twitter. Ángel Basas died at the age of 55. During his career, he participated in more than 100 international competitions. His remains are expected to be repatriated after the accident, according to La Sexta.

Mourning in the sports world The Higher Sports Council also confirmed the tragedy: “Ángel Basas, head of physiotherapy at @atletismoRFEA, has died along with his son in a traffic accident. We want to send our affection to all his relatives. Rest in Peace,” the secretariat tweeted. The Secretary of State for Sport in Spain, José Manuel Franco, added his condolences for the death of Ángel Basas. On Twitter, Franco dedicated a brief but emotional message expressing his sadness and solidarity with the family of the deceased athlete.

“You leave many things pending in sports” “Sad news. I want to convey my condolences and those of the entire @deportegob team to the family and close friends of Ángel Basas and his son Carlos. Our love and support, always, to the Spanish #athletics family,” the official said on Twitter. Conchi Bellorín, an athlete at the London 2012 Olympic Games, also commented on the death of Ángel Basas: “You leave many things pending in Spanish sports. You are missed, already, Angel. A big hug wherever you are. Another strong one to your family and friends,” he wrote.

Who was Angel Basas? Angel Basas was five times Spanish triple jump champion and for more than two decades he dedicated himself to the care of Spanish athletes. After his retirement, he was appointed as a physiotherapist for the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation. In addition, he was a member of the Medical Scientific Commission of the Spanish Olympic Committee, according to La Gaceta de Salamanca. In a 2018 interview published by the Illustrious Official College of Physiotherapists of the Valencian Community, the athlete revealed where his passion for physiotherapy was born. “As an athlete I suffered the consequences of injuries and the lack of qualified professionals to help us. It was very clear to me that I wanted to direct my professional career towards this path.”