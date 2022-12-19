The last photo of the La Kumbre con K band before tragedy struck

One of the members of La Kumbre con K died.

The artist had a tragic end.

His last images alive have surfaced.

The last image in which the now-deceased member of a renowned Mexican group appeared alive has surfaced on social media. This is the last photo of the Kumbre con K band before the tragedy struck.

According to Noticias Vespertinas, early on Thursday morning the death of a member of the popular norteño Mexican group, La Kumbre con K, was confirmed. The incident occurred when he collided with a concrete post and his truck overturned.

The last photo of the Kumbre con K band before the tragedy struck

The accident occurred at 4:00 in the morning. All that is known is that the victim, whose identity has not been released, had just come from a performance in the El Junco community in San Francisco del Rincón and was heading home.

And indeed, the last image of all the members of the Kumbre con K band would confirm that the deceased member was working until late at night entertaining the guests of an extravagant wedding in the region.