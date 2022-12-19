The last photo of the La Kumbre con K band before tragedy struck
One of the members of La Kumbre con K has died. The artist had a tragic end. The unidentified victim's last images alive have surfaced.
The last image in which the now-deceased member of a renowned Mexican group appeared alive has surfaced on social media. This is the last photo of the Kumbre con K band before the tragedy struck.
According to Noticias Vespertinas, early on Thursday morning the death of a member of the popular norteño Mexican group, La Kumbre con K, was confirmed. The incident occurred when he collided with a concrete post and his truck overturned.
The accident occurred at 4:00 in the morning. All that is known is that the victim, whose identity has not been released, had just come from a performance in the El Junco community in San Francisco del Rincón and was heading home.
And indeed, the last image of all the members of the Kumbre con K band would confirm that the deceased member was working until late at night entertaining the guests of an extravagant wedding in the region.
Kumbre con K was playing at a wedding
Days ago, it was reported that the band Kumbre con K would be playing at the wedding of Jaime and Mati on Wednesday, December 14, together with other groups such as Indulto Norteño and the Mariachi Ambassador Jaliciense.
According to A.M, the young man whose identity has not yet been revealed, died instantly when he got trapped inside his burning vehicle, a black Silverado, after the accident.
His death was confirmed by Civil Protection paramedics
His death was confirmed by Civil Protection paramedics and his body was retrieved by fire personnel to later be handed over to his relatives so they could bid farewell.
It is expected that in the next few hours the Kumbre con K group will be able to offer details regarding the unfortunate incident or even provide information on the posthumous tributes that will be carried out to honor their bandmate and friend.
Kumbre con K’s career
AM highlights that the band La Kumbre con K was founded in 2008 in León. The group has four albums, which have been popular not only in León, but also in the United States. Among their hits are: Corazón mágico and Cómo me haces falta.
The band is dedicated to giving private performances around Mexico and in the US, much like the gig they performed the night of the tragedy. They play at weddings, quinceanera parties, baptisms and birthdays, in addition to some concerts at festivals.