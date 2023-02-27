Former Real Madrid soccer player Pascual Babiloni dies at 76

Considered one of the ‘legends’ of sport in Spain.

Hundreds of sports fans share the mourning.

Pascual Babiloni died at 76 years of age.

Through social networks and various media, the unfortunate information that overwhelms the world of sport, particularly football, spread. Former Real Madrid soccer player Pascual Babiloni dies at the age of 76.

This morning, the very team of which Pascual Babiloni was a part at some point, confirmed the news of his death through an official statement published on its website and replicated on its various social networks verified as Twitter.

In the aforementioned statement they stated verbatim: “Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Jesús Pascual Babiloni, a player who wore our team’s shirt between 1968 and 1970, in which he won 1 League and 1 Spanish Cup”, they highlighted.

“Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its love and affection to all his family, teammates and loved ones. Jesús Pascual Babiloni has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace,” they concluded in the emotional statement.