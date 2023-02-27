Former Real Madrid soccer player Pascual Babiloni dies at 76
Considered one of the 'legends' of sport in Spain. Hundreds of sports fans share the mourning. Pascual Babiloni died at 76 years of age.
Through social networks and various media, the unfortunate information that overwhelms the world of sport, particularly football, spread. Former Real Madrid soccer player Pascual Babiloni dies at the age of 76.
This morning, the very team of which Pascual Babiloni was a part at some point, confirmed the news of his death through an official statement published on its website and replicated on its various social networks verified as Twitter.
In the aforementioned statement they stated verbatim: “Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Jesús Pascual Babiloni, a player who wore our team’s shirt between 1968 and 1970, in which he won 1 League and 1 Spanish Cup”, they highlighted.
“Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its love and affection to all his family, teammates and loved ones. Jesús Pascual Babiloni has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace,” they concluded in the emotional statement.
The causes for which the renowned athlete died are unknown
Until the time of writing this note, the reasons why the renowned athlete died are unknown, since neither the team nor any of his family and friends publicly disclosed the details regarding his death.
During the next hours or days it is expected that more information or information about funeral services will be obtained. Likewise, fans have questioned whether Real Madrid itself carried out some kind of tribute in memory of Pascual Babiloni.
Users did not hesitate to offer him an emotional farewell
Meanwhile, users of Twitter did not hesitate to offer him an emotional farewell through hundreds of comments that confirmed how loved he was by the club, thanks to the fact that his undoubted talent with the ball positioned him among ‘the greats’.
“We send our condolences to the family”, “May he rest in peace”, “Another Real Madrid player who leaves us. RIP My condolences to the relatives”, “What a sad week”, “Here the colors do not matter, rest in peace Babiloni” and “God receive you”, to mention a few.
Pascual Babiloni; ‘A legend’ with more than 300 games played
As detailed on the portal MARCA, the ex-soccer player Pascual Babiloni wore the Real Madrid shirt during the 1968-70 seasons. The same with which he managed to bring great victories for the club such as a League and an important Spanish Cup.
Likewise, his important participation in the Castellón team made him a legend with more than 300 games played and achieving a ‘memorable’ promotion of the team to the Second Division in 1966 and to the First Division in 1973.