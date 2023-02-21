Former soccer player Óscar López Turitich dies at the age of 62

Soccer player Óscar López Turitich dies at the age of 62.

He played with the River Plate squad that won the 1986 Copa Libertadores.

He suffered from diabetes. Footballer Óscar Turitich dies. On Thursday the world of football mourned the death of the former player with the River Plate team from Argentina, Óscar López Turitich, who unfortunately lost his life at the age of 62. He is remembered as a true sports legend in Argentina. The news of his death was released on Thursday afternoon on Twitter: “With deep pain, we say goodbye to Óscar López Turitich, historic player of our club between 1979-1984.” Turitich was a champion with River Plate and a historic defender of Platense. Soccer player Óscar Turitich dies According to reports, the 62-year-old former Paraguayan right-back suffered from diabetes and was hospitalized at a clinic in Vicente López just before losing his life. Immediately, farewell messages from fans who admired him in his glory moments in the 80s began arriving. “With 167 games with our shirt, he will be unforgettable for the penalty saved by Fernando Morena against Boca. We accompany all his family and loved ones. RIP,” the Vicente López club added. Hundreds of internet users mourned the passing of the former soccer player.

Óscar Turitich’s most remembered play According to infobae, the athlete spent his last days fighting diabetes that caused him to lose one of his legs. He is remembered for having to go to the goal in a match vs. Boca Juniors. He saved a penalty from Fernando Morena, a footballer from the rival team. “Any squid fan, whether 80 or 15 years old, knows (or should know) the story of López Turitich and his epic penalty. We won’t have championships but we have plenty of great stories, that’s how it is,” someone commented.

“What a beautiful memory I had of that day” After having made the most memorable play in his football career, years later Óscar López Turitich stated what he felt at that moment: “I asked to go to the goal. Then I saw that Morena leaned to one side, and he threw it to my right and I caught it. It gave me great pleasure.” “What a beautiful memory I had of that day that the penalty was saved. I was with my old man, I never forget it, on the Vélez court and they had sent us to the upper stalls. Nice memory,” tweeted another fan.

Saying a last goodbye After losing his leg due to diabetes, his former River Plate teammates helped him recover. Some teams even sent donations for the former soccer player during the COVID pandemic. “Our beloved López Turichit left us. We are sorry for such a great loss. Bye CHAMPION. RIP Hug to heaven kisses to your family. Strength to your children and family.” “Thank you for having defended these colors. May he rest in peace.” “Those of us who saw it did not forget it. Rest in peace,” were some comments.