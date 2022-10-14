Soccer star and former Real Madrid player Rafael Verdú dies

Rafael Verdú dies and his team confirmed the icon’s death.

He was one of the oldest former players.

Rest in peace Rafael Verdú.

The world of soccer is in mourning! Beloved soccer player Rafael Verdú has died. The Real Madrid club reported the death of one of its oldest former players. They released the sad news in a statement.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Rafael Verdú, who wore our club’s shirt between 1949 and 1950, and who was currently the honorary president of Xerez Club Deportivo,” said the sportsman in a statement MundoNOW reviewed.

He was the oldest former player

According to the club, Verdú was the oldest member of the Association of Former Real Madrid Soccer Players, as he was 94 years old at the time of his death. The announcement was also shared on social media, where photos of the former soccer player began to circulate.

“Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its love and affection to all his family and loved ones. Rest in peace,” the statement said. The signs of pain and mourning were immediate on social media, which were flooded with emotional messages in his honor.