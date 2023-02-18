You will not believe how much money Cristiano Ronaldo earns.

How much money does Cristiano Ronaldo earn with Al-Nassr? Cristiano Ronaldo is known as the highest paid soccer player in the world, and the millions he receives are no mystery to anyone. He is one of the most recognized athletes worldwide.

Various outlets have revealed the exact amount that the 38-year-old footballer has been earning in recent years. Despite Cristiano criticizing Middle Eastern soccer, it has now become one of his main sources of income.

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo earned with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and it is one of the best offers he has had in his entire career as a footballer. They paid Cristiano an unprecedented amount of money.

According to Depor, during the World Cup in Qatar, he left Manchester United and pocketed $215 million a year. This amount of money was from playing for Al Nassr and advertising contracts.