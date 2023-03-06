A Venezuelan influencer said she had sex with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Georgilaya said she took a picture with him and he asked her back to his room.

Cristiano Ronaldo denies it.

The Venezuelan influencer says that she is not looking for fame or money, but only wants to come clean because she has been tormented with guilt after being unfaithful to her partner. She says that everything was consensual, although Ronaldo’s power could have influenced her.

A Venezuelan influencer named Georgilaya says she had a tryst with Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Georgilaya says the incident occurred last March when she met the Portugal team before the World Cup in Qatar.

Georgilaya said she had posed with several players from the soccer team, including Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom she has a couple of photos on her Instagram account. However, she says that after they took the photographs, he sent her a message inviting her to his room.