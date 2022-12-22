Gerard Piqué makes fun of Mexico for their performance at the World Cup
Piqué mocks Mexico. The World Cup in Qatar 2022 has come to an end, with the Argentine National Team winning and consecrating Lionel Messi as one of the greatest footballers in history. However, on the other hand, it was not the Mexican team’s best showing.
The team that was directed by the Argentine Gerardo Tata Martino did not even manage to advance from the group stage. The Mexican National Team got a draw, a loss and a victory in Group C, in what they considered to be one of the biggest failures in the history of Mexico.
This undoubtedly caused ridicule and anger on social media. Even one star athlete who has been in the eye of the storm in recent months mocked the Mexicans. Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, who recently broke up with Shakira due to an affair with much-younger Clara Chía.
The comments were made by Columbian singer’s ex after the end of the World Cup where Mexico made a disappointing showing. The Spaniard began sarcastically describing the Tricolor’s performance in this tournament.
He was filming the video with a popular Spanish streamer who belongs to the famous Kings League, Ibai Llanos. Then the FC Barcelona defender began to make offensive comments about the Mexicans after their failure in the World Cup, according to Mediotiempo .
"One question, can you sign in Mexico? I say this because in Mexico there have not been any signings yet. Nothing has been announced. I don't know if the country has stopped the because of the good performance of the National Team in the World Cup," said the Spanish footballer in a clearly sarcastic way.
“Tag El Canelo”
Immediately Mexicans began to comment angrily about Piqué. In the same way, there were those who agreed with him: “What can a pinc say… who has never achieved anything. The little that is known about him is why he is at Barcelona where real players have charged him since he is nothing individually.”
"He's right, let's thank @miseleccionmx @LigaBBVAMX who hired a coach who disarmed our team and still supported him until the end, when the resounding failure was sung long before its time by all of us." "Tag Cinnamon." "Oh Piqué, Canelo is after you." "Another one to the list." "Canelo not see this clip."
Why did Piqué say it?
Then another user revealed the true reasons why the defender said those comments: “He was joking with @samyriveratv Mexican streamer, referring to the fact that he had not signed anyone for his team in his new league of streamers.”
"He said it live on twitch, but he was jokingly referring to a Mexican streamer, since they are preparing an amateur league, as a show and they have their own signings, basically it is totally taken out of context," were some of the comments on social media. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE .