Gerard Piqué makes fun of Mexico for their performance at the World Cup

Piqué mocks Mexico. The World Cup in Qatar 2022 has come to an end, with the Argentine National Team winning and consecrating Lionel Messi as one of the greatest footballers in history. However, on the other hand, it was not the Mexican team’s best showing.

The team that was directed by the Argentine Gerardo Tata Martino did not even manage to advance from the group stage. The Mexican National Team got a draw, a loss and a victory in Group C, in what they considered to be one of the biggest failures in the history of Mexico.

This undoubtedly caused ridicule and anger on social media. Even one star athlete who has been in the eye of the storm in recent months mocked the Mexicans. Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, who recently broke up with Shakira due to an affair with much-younger Clara Chía.

The comments were made by Columbian singer’s ex after the end of the World Cup where Mexico made a disappointing showing. The Spaniard began sarcastically describing the Tricolor’s performance in this tournament.