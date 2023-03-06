President of Argentina speaks out about threat to Lionel Messi (VIDEO)
The president of Argentina speaks out after Lionel Messi was threatened. His in-laws' supermarket was attacked. Messi hasn't responded.
- The president of Argentina speaks out after Lionel Messi was threatened.
- His in-laws’ supermarket was attacked.
- Messi and his wife have not spoken about the incident.
Lionel Messi threatened in Argentina. Early last Thursday morning a supermarket belonging to the family of soccer player’s wife was shot up and Lionel Messi was threatened. Now the president of Argentina has decided to speak out about what happened in Rosario.
The store’s locks were shot off so the criminals were able to enter. Once inside, they left a banner threatening the Paris Saint Germain player. President Alberto Fernández has addressed the incident.
Lionel Messi was threatened
On Thursday, March 2, a business belonging to the family of Antonella Rocuzzo, Messi’s wife, was attacked. The locks of the store were shot 14 times so the thugs could gain entry and leave a message for the footballer.
A message written on a piece of cardboard was left inside the store. The text made it clear that it was related to organized crime and was a threat. Police took the piece of cardboard but pictures of it have circulated online.
What did the threat to Lionel Messi say?
The message that was left inside Antonella Rocuzzo’s family business was a clear threat to the soccer star. However, it not not only referred to the soccer player, but also to the mayor of Rosario.
“Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a narco, he’s not going to take care of you.” The message says that Mayor Pablo Javkin works with the criminals who left the threat for Lionel Messi.
Messi and his family have not commented
Since the incident, the Argentine soccer player has made any statements regarding the threat or the attack on his in-laws’ business. Similarly, Messi’s family has remained silent on the matter.
The store in question, which was shot at by two men on motorcycles, was a Único supermarket, belonging to Antonella’s family. Witnesses provided information to police.
The president of Argentina speaks out about the threat to Messi
Following the incident, Argentine President Alberto Fernández decided to speak about it. The incident that occurred in Rosario, Argentina is attributed to organized crime.
“We are doing a lot, but obviously something more will have to be done… there, in Rosario, violence and organized crime are a very serious problem” the president said from La Poma, in the province of Salta.