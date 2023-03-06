The president of Argentina speaks out after Lionel Messi was threatened.

His in-laws’ supermarket was attacked.

Messi and his wife have not spoken about the incident.

Lionel Messi threatened in Argentina. Early last Thursday morning a supermarket belonging to the family of soccer player’s wife was shot up and Lionel Messi was threatened. Now the president of Argentina has decided to speak out about what happened in Rosario.

The store’s locks were shot off so the criminals were able to enter. Once inside, they left a banner threatening the Paris Saint Germain player. President Alberto Fernández has addressed the incident.

On Thursday, March 2, a business belonging to the family of Antonella Rocuzzo, Messi’s wife, was attacked. The locks of the store were shot 14 times so the thugs could gain entry and leave a message for the footballer.

A message written on a piece of cardboard was left inside the store. The text made it clear that it was related to organized crime and was a threat. Police took the piece of cardboard but pictures of it have circulated online.