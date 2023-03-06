LeBron James will be sidelined for 3 weeks with a foot injury
LeBron James sidelined for weeks. Last weekend Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a terrible injury to his foot. The basketball player continued to play through the pain but this may have had dire consequences.
After an evaluation, it has been confirmed that LeBron could be out for the entire month of March thanks to a tendon injury in his right foot, his team confirmed. This occurred when they were facing the Dallas Mavericks last weekend.
It should be remembered that the Lakers have not had a good season since they are currently out of the playoffs and now they have suffered the loss of their top scorer. The Los Angeles team will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league’s all-time scorer.
The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying it was a tendon problem and will be “re-evaluated in about three weeks”. If James misses three more weeks, starting Thursday, that would keep him out of at least 10 of the Lakers’ last 19 games.
LeBron James played on his injured foot
So far James has already missed two NBA games after being injured last Sunday in Dallas. His foot injury was aggravated because he continued playing. For this reason it has been announced that it will take at least three weeks for him to recover, according to The Associated Press.
“In the short term, we’re all going to have to move in the same direction,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after his team, minus James and Anthony Davis, beat Oklahoma City 123-117 on Wednesday. Can the Los Angeles can qualify for the layoffs without LeBron?
A podiatrist talks about LeBron’s injury
Podiatrist Marion Yau, spoke about playing with an injury like LeBron’s: “It is incredible that LeBron played after he fell,” she told The Sun.
“Carrying on likely exacerbated the right ankle and now he’s probably on prolonged rehabilitation. Now he’ll be doing balancing exercises, strengthening exercises, and physio to support the ligaments in his right ankle and the muscles,” she added.
Will he make it to the playoffs?
The good news for the Lakers is that only seven of their 19 remaining games are against teams that currently have records over .500, with several games against other teams vying for a spot in the West postseason chase. The Lakers begin a five-game homestand on Friday against Minnesota.
LeBron leads the Lakers in scoring with 29.5 points per game. He said at the All-Star break last month that the team’s final stretch this season would be one of the biggest games he’s ever played, noting that he didn’t want to miss the postseason for the second year in a row.