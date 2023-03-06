LeBron James will be sidelined for 3 weeks with a foot injury

LeBron James suffers a foot injury.

The Lakers star will be sidelined for three weeks.

Is the season over for the basketball player?

LeBron James sidelined for weeks. Last weekend Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a terrible injury to his foot. The basketball player continued to play through the pain but this may have had dire consequences.

After an evaluation, it has been confirmed that LeBron could be out for the entire month of March thanks to a tendon injury in his right foot, his team confirmed. This occurred when they were facing the Dallas Mavericks last weekend.

LeBron James sidelines for 3 weeks due to injury

It should be remembered that the Lakers have not had a good season since they are currently out of the playoffs and now they have suffered the loss of their top scorer. The Los Angeles team will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league’s all-time scorer.

The Lakers did not disclose the full extent of the injury, saying it was a tendon problem and will be “re-evaluated in about three weeks”. If James misses three more weeks, starting Thursday, that would keep him out of at least 10 of the Lakers’ last 19 games.