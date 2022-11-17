Comedian Panchito Araújo dies after being hospitalized for several months

Uruguay’s entertainment world is in mourning.

Ledys Araújo, better known as Panchito Araújo, has died.

The Hispanic comedian, who was part of Zingaros, had been hospitalized since July. “A great sense of humor.” Comedian Ledys Araújo, better known as Panchito Araújo, who was part of Zingaros has died. He had been hospitalized for various health issues since July. He was 45 years old. The Associate Directors of Popular Carnival Shows of Uruguay (DAECPU) confirmed the sad news on social media: “We regret to inform you of the passing of Leyds Panchito Araújo on Tuesday morning, November 15. His wake will be at Martinelli, at a time to be confirmed. Daecpu warmly greets relatives and friends in this moment of great pain.” What happened to Panchito Araujo? According to El País, the comedian was operated on twice in July for an intestinal condition. However, there were postoperative complications and he did not fully recover. Despite the fact that in recent weeks he out of intensive care, the reality is that there was never any improvement in his condition. It should be noted that several of his colleagues and friends organized various activities to raise money for his medical expenses. Unfortunately, his death was confirmed this morning. Rest in peace (Filed as: Panchito Araújo, Hispanic comedian, dies after being hospitalized for several months)

Who was Panchito Araujo? With nearly 30 years dedicated to the Carnival, Panchito Araújo was part of Nazarenos, Los Carlitos, La Reina de La Teja and Zíngaros. He appeared with them at the last Carnival. He is remembered for embodying several endearing characters, such as Ansina, in 2020, or the monkey Abu in the Aladdin parody. He appeared on television in the last season of El show de mediodía and also appeared on Masterchef Celebrity. He was working on a theater project when he was hospitalized.

“We are going to miss you a lot” His colleagues from Zingaros dedicated an emotional farewell message to Panchito Araújo on social media, which was shared by El Observador: “You will remain in the history of the carnival for being a ‘crá’ up and down the stage, for making us laugh, for your humbleness. Thank you for defending the set as you did. We will remember you like this. We will miss you very much, this year we also sing for you. Upstairs they will wait for you with a hug. I hug your family, your children and the entire carnival family…” “Great loss for the Uruguayan carnival. A great sense of humor. What a way to laugh when I saw Zingaros.” “Unfortunately, dear Panchito Araújo could not win this battle, but his smile will be an eternal memory in the carnival town.” “I have no words, I am a fan of this man. Part of me goes with you.” “Rest in peace teacher and thank you for so much humor,” people posted.

Panchito Araújo worked alongside Ariel "Pinocchio" Sosa and Aldo Martínez Panchito Araújo appeared in a theater production called Almada y sus gracias with comedian, musician and communicator Sebastián Almada, whom he met on Masterchef Celebrity. Also, he worked alongside Ariel 'Pinocchio' Sosa and Aldo Martínez in Zingaros. His Carnival debut was in 1996 with Espantapájaros de Medianoche, with whom he worked until 2003. A year later, he appeared with Los Carlitos, and in 2005, with La Reina de La Teja. After a successful passage through Zingaros, in 2020 he was part of Nazarenos. With information from El País, El Observador and Grupo R Multimedio.