Meet Dafnne Wejebe, new director of audio content at MundoNow

Dafnne Wejebe joins MundoNow as director of audio content.

She will also have her own podcast.

Wejebe returns with Códice Críptico.

Living in peaceful Mérida, in the southern state of Yucatán, Mexico, Dafnne Wejebe suddenly decided to leave her comfort zone where she had already reached the peak of her professional career and come in search of the coveted American dream in the United States. And boy did she achieve it. In almost a decade, the digital media producer has revolutionized the world of podcasts with the creation, production and hosting of Enigmas sin Solver. Now Wejebe comes to MundoNow as director of audio content, where she will be in charge of the podcast network Óyenos Audio. She will also return to podcasting herself, something that her thousands of followers on social media have longed for, with a new program that will be titled Códice Críptico. In an interview, the Mexican phenom shares how she has managed to fulfill her dreams as a professional in her adopted country that has welcomed her with open arms and allowed her to demonstrate her great talent. Why did you decide to leave peaceful Mérida to come live in the US? I got to a point in my life where I felt like I had reached as far as I could go professionally and personally. At 25, I couldn’t let my life get stuck at that point. I was on the radio, I was editor-in-chief of a well-known magazine, I had an established place in the TV union and a partner that would have married me. I wanted more and I knew that out there, even if it was difficult, there were other things and professional experiences waiting for me.

How long ago did you arrive in the US and how did you get here? It’s been almost nine years! I got here through a program called Cultural Care Au Pair, which is basically a nanny who lives with a family that gives her a room and three meals in exchange for taking care of their children. That was my first job with a salary of $140 a week. Doing things well and taking the long and difficult road, leaving everything that I had already achieved for the uncertainty of something that was not certain though it was going to take me time to rebuild in an unknown country with a language that I did not speak, not having money. I always thought that it would not be possible to get my master’s degree, but I tried three times to be accepted not only to the master’s program but also to be given an assistantship at the university. My dad was a taxi driver, my mom was a housewife, they definitely could never help me. Honestly, going through the processes of each of the visas I have had is a kind of torture that seems to have no end. I have had four types of visas: J1 as an au pair, F1 as a student, OPT as a trial year in a company, and finally the O1B. Each process is difficult and knowing that everything you have achieved here can vanish in a second if the visa is not approved is constant torture.

What has been your greatest achievement since you came to live here? When I was an au pair I always thought that it was worth the effort and I worked during the day and studied at night to be able to get into the master’s program. Every time I was rejected I went through the same thing, counting the days before my year and a half was up as an au pair and I had to return. Having been able to enter the master’s program that, subsequently, led me to have a trial year in a company that might want to sponsor me. After that year, it has been something that I would never have imagined, even less in New York City! Becoming a professional and established producer is something I will always be grateful to myself for.

What is your favorite thing about doing a podcast? The format of having a more personal conversation with the listeners. It is something very different from radio or television, it is something that can reach the person who is listening to you in a completely different way, in a way in which your audience is much more engaged with you than with any other medium. With MundoNow, Dafnne Wejebe will have her own podcast which will be called Códice Críptico. The Mexican host will try to unravel humanity's greatest mysteries.

Enigmas sin Resolver has been one of your biggest projects, how did you come up with the idea of ​​creating something like this? I always thought that in another life I was a private investigator. This love for research and trying to solve cases that I saw on television and in documentaries has always been in me, added to the love of communicating. I'm not a fan of being on camera and I've always been asked why I don't have my own YouTube channel with those topics, and that's why. When I discovered podcasts, I realized that this was the opportunity to talk about all those cases that make us think and wonder what really happened. There is always an answer, but do we know where to look? For me Enigmas was that, looking for answers, not only talking about the cases and my theories, but also getting help from my audience.

Why do you think that project of yours was so successful? Because it was genuine, I never read a script someone gave me, I researched the issues and could really talk about them like it was a coffee chat between friends with the audience, asking questions that really made us think. The audience realizes those things even if they seem small and insignificant, and it makes them able to really connect with you. I believe that the success we will have at MundoNow with my new Códice Críptico program will have its own merit. I have never liked to compare. Will we go far? Yes, but let's look to the future, not to the past.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your professional life and what do you still have to accomplish? The most important lesson I have learned is to always be humble, to know that there is always something new to learn, that nobody knows everything, that the ego does not get you anywhere, that teamwork can take you further than toxic competition. Being on Enigmas I received so much love from the audience that there is no way to even explain it with words. That love came from people who genuinely, for one reason or another, said that the program helped them in various aspects of their lives. For me that will always be the main goal, to continue changing visions and leaving a positive mark on those who take the time to listen and see the products we create. Along these lines, continuing to grow in the media not only in this country, but reaching Spanish speakers all over the world is one of my great goals, and also where the magic of podcasts comes in!

What message would you send to the new generations that aspire to have a successful career in media? First, believe in yourself and then believe in yourself again. Try again and again, what can you lose? If you don't try you don't gain anything; if you try at least there is a chance that it will happen, and if it doesn't, try again. Although it may not seem like it, people are willing to help you. Don't be afraid to ask for help and connect with people who can guide you or be your mentor, surely that person also had someone, and if not, they would have liked to have them and now they would be happy to be there for you. Finally, you will also find people who try to belittle you or tell you that you are not good at what you do. Believe me, it has happened to me, those people have the power that you give them — do not give them that power. You are the owner of your life. Finally, beyond your fears and doubts, is where your dreams come true.