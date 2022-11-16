Comedian Jay Leno suffers serious burns in accident
The comedian got a scare! Jay Leno suffered serious burns in a car fire in his garage. He had to cancel appearances in Las Vegas.
- The comedian got a scare!
- Jay Leno suffered serious burns in a car fire.
- He had to cancel appearances in Las Vegas.
“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” TV host and comedian Jay Leno told Variety after sustaining severe burns in an accident. Apparently, the worst is over, but information is still coming in.
According to People magazine, the 72-year-old comedian had to cancel a performance at The Financial Brand’s Forum 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of this “serious medical emergency”. Messages of support immediately poured in.
So far Jay Leno’s condition is not known
In an email that was sent to the attendees of this forum, where Jay Leno was set to appear, obtained by People, the following is said regarding what happened to the comedian: “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers are with him and his family tonight.”
In an interview for USA Today in 2019, Leno (who is also remembered for his appearance on an episode of The Simpsons with Krusty the Clown) said that he had been diagnosed with high cholesterol more than two decades ago so he had to pay close attention to his diet and lifestyle: “Laughter (by itself) is terrible medicine, it does nothing. It’s entertaining and fun, but as a medicine it sucks.”
Leno’s family asks for prayers
According to The Sun, the former Tonight Show host received serious burns on his face after one of his cars burst into flames inside his garage. TMZ reports that Jay Leno is receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center.
The comedian has a huge garage in Burbank, California, called Big Dog Garage. Five people take care of his beloved car collection. Among his favorite cars, from a collection of nearly 300, are his 1986 Lamborghini Countach, as well as a 1972 Mercedes 300 SEL 6.9, a 1951 Plymouth Station Wagon and a 1994 McLaren F1.
Jay Leno is in good spirits
Aimee Bennett, a spokeswoman for the medical center where Jay Leno is being treated, said in a statement: “Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition. He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. The statement says his hands were also burned.
According to CNN, the event where the television host and comedian was supposed to appear was advertised as “a special opening night artist for attendees who purchased a golden pass.” We hope he recovers quickly. (Filed Under: Comedian Jay Leno suffers serious burns in accident)