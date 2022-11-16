Comedian Jay Leno suffers serious burns in accident

The comedian got a scare!

Jay Leno suffered serious burns in a car fire.

He had to cancel appearances in Las Vegas.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” TV host and comedian Jay Leno told Variety after sustaining severe burns in an accident. Apparently, the worst is over, but information is still coming in.

According to People magazine, the 72-year-old comedian had to cancel a performance at The Financial Brand’s Forum 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of this “serious medical emergency”. Messages of support immediately poured in.

So far Jay Leno’s condition is not known

In an email that was sent to the attendees of this forum, where Jay Leno was set to appear, obtained by People, the following is said regarding what happened to the comedian: “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers are with him and his family tonight.”

In an interview for USA Today in 2019, Leno (who is also remembered for his appearance on an episode of The Simpsons with Krusty the Clown) said that he had been diagnosed with high cholesterol more than two decades ago so he had to pay close attention to his diet and lifestyle: “Laughter (by itself) is terrible medicine, it does nothing. It’s entertaining and fun, but as a medicine it sucks.”