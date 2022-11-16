Amazon plans to lay off thousands of workers as soon as this week

Amazon plans to lay off thousands of workers in the United States.

This would be the largest cut in the company’s history.

It would represent approximately 3% of corporate employees. Amazon — which employs around 1.5 million people — is one of the largest employers in the United States. The company is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 workers in corporate and technology jobs starting this week, according to The New York Times. This would be the largest cut in the company’s history and would represent roughly 3% of Amazon’s corporate employees and less than 1% of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million. WHERE WILL THE CUTS BE FOCUSED? The cuts will target Amazon’s device organization, including the Alexa voice assistant, as well as its retail division and human resources, noted the sources, who spoke to The NY Times on condition of anonymity. This comes just before the holiday season. Online shopping giant Amazon said two weeks ago that it had decided to pause corporate hiring because the economy was “in an uncertain place”. Now comes the shocking news that Amazon plans to lay off more than 10,000 workers globally.

WHY DURING THE HOLIDAYS? “We will maintain this pause for the next few months and continue to monitor what we are seeing in the economy and in the business world to make the necessary adjustments,” said the Vice President of People, Experience and Technology, Beth Galetti, in a statement. It is striking that this potential cut comes so close to the holiday shopping season, when the internet shopping giant typically values ​​stability. If the layoffs happen, Amazon would be the latest company to join the long list of technology companies opting for massive layoffs. Filed Under: Amazon laying off workers

LAYOFFS EVERYWHERE This month, Meta — parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger — announced that it will lay off 11,000 workers, or 13% of its workforce. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and the new owner of Twitter, has laid off half of his staff of some 7,500 people worldwide. While ride-sharing company Lyft said it would cut 13% of its employees and Stripe, a payment processing platform, said it would cut 14% of its employees, or roughly 1,100 jobs. Filed Under: Amazon laying off workers

JEFF BEZOS WILL GIVE AWAY HIS FORTUNE Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has said he will give away most of his wealth in his lifetime, becoming the latest billionaire to pledge to give away much of his massive fortune. Bezos, whose “real-time” worth has been estimated by Forbes magazine at approximately $124.1 billion, made the announcement in a joint interview for CNN with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez that aired Monday. The billionaire did not specify how — or to whom — he would give the money, but said the couple was building the “capacity” to do so. “The hard part is figuring out how to do it properly,” Bezos said during the interview. “It is not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It required a lot of hard work and very smart teammates. And I’m discovering — and Lauren is discovering — that philanthropy is very similar. It’s not easy. It’s very complicated.” With information from EFE and The New York Times Filed Under: Amazon laying off workers