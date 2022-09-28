Man arrested for planning a Las Vegas-style massacre
Police who arrested the man said he "was preparing to commit a 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting with a specific deadline."
- Man arrested for allegedly threatening a Las Vegas-style mass shooting.
- Police said he “was preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas-style’ mass shooting with a specific deadline.”
- At least 60 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre.
Northern California authorities reported the arrest of a man who allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting like the 2017 Las Vegas massacre. He wanted to kill law enforcement officers, according to EFE.
Dallas Marsh, 37, of Oroville, California, was arrested Sunday morning, September 25, at a Super 8 motel in the northern California city of Chico, local police said. The Chico Police Department explained in a statement that it received information about threats “to kill specific individuals and law enforcement officers” made by Marsh.
Dallas Marsh arrested at Super 8 motel
The subject was also “preparing to commit a Las Vegas-style mass shooting with a specific deadline,” the Police said, according to The Daily Mail and EFE.
Following an investigation by the Chico Police Department’s Violence Suppression Unit (VSU), detectives obtained evidence about the suspect’s plans.
Dallas Marsh threatened to kill police officers
Police didn’t say what kind of evidence was found or if Marsh had weapons. The man, who claims to be a U.S. Army veteran on his Facebook page, remains in custody without bail, according to The Daily Mail.
After his arrest, Marsh threatened to kill more officers and their families, hitting an officer with a table during the interview process. Also, it is still unclear where Marsh was allegedly planning the mass shooting.
“The investigation is still ongoing”
Police requested additional charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and threats of violence against officers when Marsh was booked into the Butte County Jail.
“Community safety is our top priority and our detectives worked swiftly to arrest Marsh. He currently is in the Butte County Jail. The investigation is still on-going, but at this time we don’t have any evidence that shows he took actionable steps towards carrying out his threats,” Chico Police Communications Specialist Kelly DeLeon told KRCR.
Las Vegas shooting leaves 60 dead
Saturday, October 1, marks the fifth anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre, in which 60 people were killed and more than 400 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a crowd enjoying the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
Stephen Paddock, 64, barricaded himself inside a hotel room and fired into the crowd in the deadliest mass shooting by an individual in US history to date.