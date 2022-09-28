Man arrested for planning a Las Vegas-style massacre

Man arrested for allegedly threatening a Las Vegas-style mass shooting.

Police said he “was preparing to commit a ‘Las Vegas-style’ mass shooting with a specific deadline.”

At least 60 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the 2017 Las Vegas massacre.

Northern California authorities reported the arrest of a man who allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting like the 2017 Las Vegas massacre. He wanted to kill law enforcement officers, according to EFE.

Dallas Marsh, 37, of Oroville, California, was arrested Sunday morning, September 25, at a Super 8 motel in the northern California city of Chico, local police said. The Chico Police Department explained in a statement that it received information about threats “to kill specific individuals and law enforcement officers” made by Marsh.

Dallas Marsh arrested at Super 8 motel

The subject was also “preparing to commit a Las Vegas-style mass shooting with a specific deadline,” the Police said, according to The Daily Mail and EFE.

Following an investigation by the Chico Police Department’s Violence Suppression Unit (VSU), detectives obtained evidence about the suspect’s plans.