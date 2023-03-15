Clowns show up to perform and realize they’re at a child’s funeral

Clowns thought they were performing at a party.

They didn’t realize it was a child’s funeral.

Why were they hired for such a sad occasion?

Normally clowns are hired to perform at parties and make the guests laugh. However, a group of clowns was surprised when they arrived at a funeral! Well, a child had passed away and his family wanted to liven up the sad occasion.

The heroes of this moving story are the Star Clowns who were hired to give a show. When they arrived, although there were many people, it was not a children’s party. They were surprised to find themselves at a funeral.

Clowns hired to liven up a child’s funeral!

The incident occurred at a home in Tlachichuca, Puebla. It was the wake for Cristofer, a little boy who lost his battle with cancer. In a TikTok video posted by the clowns, you can see how one of them kneels in front of the white coffin and cannot hold back tears.

“And may you live forever in the Kingdom of Heaven,” says one of the clowns before asking for a round of applause for the boy. As the saying goes: “The show must go on,” and these clowns performed for those who were present to say goodbye to little Cristofer amid applause and laughter.