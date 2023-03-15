Clowns show up to perform and realize they’re at a child’s funeral
Normally clowns are hired to perform at parties and make the guests laugh. However, a group of clowns was surprised when they arrived at a funeral! Well, a child had passed away and his family wanted to liven up the sad occasion.
The heroes of this moving story are the Star Clowns who were hired to give a show. When they arrived, although there were many people, it was not a children’s party. They were surprised to find themselves at a funeral.
The incident occurred at a home in Tlachichuca, Puebla. It was the wake for Cristofer, a little boy who lost his battle with cancer. In a TikTok video posted by the clowns, you can see how one of them kneels in front of the white coffin and cannot hold back tears.
“And may you live forever in the Kingdom of Heaven,” says one of the clowns before asking for a round of applause for the boy. As the saying goes: “The show must go on,” and these clowns performed for those who were present to say goodbye to little Cristofer amid applause and laughter.
Their saddest performance
The original video titled: Our saddest TikTok will make you cry in honor of Cristofer has more than 17 million views. In it you can see how the clowns tried to cheer up the funeral while the attendees were saying their last goodbye to the child.
The leader of Star Clowns shared this sad story on TikTok. He is a man who works very hard with his daughter and son to bring happiness to many children.
They didn’t know it was a funeral?
“They hired us to give a children’s show and when we arrived at the event, it was the wake for a little angel. Our hearts broke, we had to work like professionals. Fly very high champion,” he says in the video while we see truly heartbreaking scenes of the clown praying in front of the child’s altar.
“Thank you and may you live forever in the kingdom of heaven,” says the clown before asking for a round of applause for little Christopher. Those were the words of one of them to the little boy to whom they were paying a last tribute.
Christopher died 3 days before his birthday
Christopher would have celebrated his birthday on Sunday March 12 and that is why the the family hired Los Star Clowns. He died just a few days before, on Thursday, March 9. “There were other ways to commemorate that day,” one person commented.
His family decided to celebrate his birthday at his funeral. The 10-year-old boy dreamed of having a “big” party with clowns, music, cake and balloons. Maybe he didn’t see it physically, but he surely enjoyed his party in heaven.