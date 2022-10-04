Her agony finally ends.

Mexican clown dies after being brutally beaten by her ex-partner.

Campanita Brillante remained in a coma for nearly three months. Terrible tragedy! After being in a coma for nearly three months, following a brutal beating by her ex-partner, Mexican clown Campanita Brillante has died, according to Infobae. Lidia, her real name, who was 45 years old, was buried yesterday by her relatives who are demanding justice. On July 2, Campanita Brillante was found on the verge of death in a house in a popular neighborhood in Puebla, Mexico. Her neighbors took her to a local hospital. Later, she was referred to the Women's Hospital. Already in a vegetative state, her ex-husband Cristóbal (not to be confused with her attacker) took her home, where she finally died. Campanita Brillante's murderer is identified According to Infobae, the clown's ex-partner, named Julio, had a history of both physical and verbal abuse in his previous relationships. Yesterday, a mass was offered for Lidia, which was attended by family and friends who later moved to the municipal pantheon. Authorities donated the space where Campanita Brillante rests. "There were days when we didn't even have enough to eat and we had to ask for a donation," said Cristóbal, who was in a clown duo with the deceased. His name was Rabanito Silvestre. Also, he asked the attacker to pay for what he did, since Lidia died as a result of the way he mistreated her for several months.

People express their anger at the death of Campanita Brillante Social media users immediately expressed their anger after the death of the Mexican clown Campanita Brillante: "Why do people let domestic violence reach that extreme? Open your eyes, if he mistreats you, he doesn't love you, look for something else to do, stay away. As long as you can, love is not abuse!!! Love is protecting and caring for you, it's empathy between the couple." "We must demand that the Puebla prosecutor's office speed up the investigations and that it is not just another folder on the desks of this institution." "May she rest in peace and my deepest condolences to her family and friends and soon they will arrest the one who killed her." "Justice for Campanita Brillante. Let the full weight of the law fall against the feminicidal male! No impunity!"

She was warned not to go to meet her ex According to Estos Días, Campanita Brillante was working at a children’s party when her ex, Julio, called her and demanded to meet her at her house. Despite the warnings her companions gave her, Lidia agreed. Then she stopped returning their calls Her companions, who had gone to bring her things she had left in the place where the children’s event was held, found her on the verge of death with her head disfigured as a result of the blows. Julio had time to escape, since the authorities took more than 36 hours to issue an arrest warrant against him. He is now a fugitive from justice.

Campanita Brillante's murder raises alarms regarding femicides in Mexico After the murder of the Mexican clown Campanita Brillante, alarms are raised regarding femicides in Mexico. According to reports from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, at the end of August, the state with the highest rate of femicide in Mexico is Nuevo León, where a rate of 2.43 percent is reported for every 100,000 women. In total, in this state a total of 70 femicides have occurred in the first eight months of the year. In other words, 11.4 percent of the 615 committed. The first place would go to the State of Mexico, after reporting 90 femicides. The death of the Mexican clown reached deep in social networks.